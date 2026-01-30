And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has Been Compromised and HOOBOY

When good people start doing the work to stop bad people it's a glorious thing. It's even more entertaining when the people doing the bad things think they're the good guys ...

And they painfully find out otherwise.

Especially when it's a-holes hunting ICE agents in Minnesota, like StopICE.

This is not good ... for them.

🚨🚨 MAJOR BREAKING : The largest ICE license plate tracker, StopICE, has been compromised 🚨🚨



First, follow @astrarce and @bitchuneedsoap .



If you visit the StopICE license plate tracker, you will note all their plates have been overwritten with the following image: pic.twitter.com/mApcV2Gsdg — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 29, 2026

The owner of the site is Sherman Austin of Long Beach, California. pic.twitter.com/6Dz1pgzvv2 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 29, 2026

But wait, there's more.

We feel like we say that a lot these days.

🚨🚨 BREAKING : Quick - take a look at the front page of StopICE dot net 🚨🚨



For context, StopICE is the biggest ICE doxxing website out there.



Follow @astrarce and @bitchuneedsoap . pic.twitter.com/ySw3KGEWth — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 30, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA

What you really want to do is shut down their GOFundMe Page!https://t.co/M7MX5rQT56 — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) January 30, 2026

HOOBOY.

Kind of surprised I've only been able to find one person has mentioned it on BlueCry so far. pic.twitter.com/qVOQpGfwJm — Amy 🇺🇸 ♀️ (@amy_likes_owls) January 30, 2026

Lots of gov emails pic.twitter.com/bmdHDR5fo4 — Steve 🇺🇸 (@sobermaga) January 29, 2026

We don't pretend to know what this means but it seems important.

Oh, dear.

We can't wait to see what happens next.

