And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has Been Compromised and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on January 30, 2026
Meme

When good people start doing the work to stop bad people it's a glorious thing. It's even more entertaining when the people doing the bad things think they're the good guys ...

And they painfully find out otherwise.

Especially when it's a-holes hunting ICE agents in Minnesota, like StopICE.

This is not good ... for them.

But wait, there's more.

We feel like we say that a lot these days.

HA HA HA HA HA

HOOBOY.

Sam J.
We don't pretend to know what this means but it seems important.

Oh, dear.

We can't wait to see what happens next. 

============================================================

