And Here We GO! John Brennan's Legal Team's Actions Just Signaled That He Could Be in Big BIG Trouble

In a plot twist straight out of the deep state's fever dreams, former CIA Director John Brennan's legal team looks to be gearing up for battle, anticipating an indictment in Florida and plotting to boot federal Judge Aileen Cannon from the bench.

Advertisement

Yeah, he's a jackwad, so you know his legal team isn't much better.

Just sayin'.

They're claiming Cannon's a 'fact witness' in the so-called conspiracy tied to the Mar-a-Lago raid—because nothing says 'impartial justice' like trying to disqualify a Trump-appointed judge who's already proven she's no fan of politicized witch hunts.

Somebody's nervous:

DEVELOPING: Expecting their client will be indicted in Fla., John Brennan's legal team is preparing a defense starting w/ a motion seeking the recusal of federal Judge Aileen Cannon, arguing she was a "fact witness" in an act in furtherance of the conspiracy--the Mar-a-Lago raid. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 1, 2026

And he should be.

Horrible strategy, which he and his attorneys will discover when she’s reading the jury their instructions! — Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) February 1, 2026

Entertaining, no?

I am interested in what the charges might be. Seditious Conspiracy? Conspiracy against rights? Treason? — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) February 1, 2026

Stupid motion. Judge Cannon cannot be recused or disqualified on that basis. It’s just the kind of stuff you file when your client is guilty and you are trying to preserve every possible appeal point. — Sir Edmund Burke (@siredmund888) February 1, 2026

This is gonna be good ... we hope.

We know, we know, nothing ever seems to happen to these people but we have hope.

============================================================

Related:

HUZZAH! Straight-FIRE Post Lists Every Single Way the Democrat Party Is COLLAPSING Under President Trump

'It WASN'T Just Fulton County ...': DAMNING Thread Shows Some INTERESTING *cough cough* Ballot Anomalies

Mask SLIPPED?! Ilhan Omar CAUGHT in CHILLINGLY Honest Freudian Slip About Alex Pretti's Death (Watch)

BOMBSHELL --> Jonathan Turley Explains WHY FBI Seizing Fulton County Votes Is a BIG DEAL (Cue Dem Panic)

DOJ Drops DOOZY of an Epstein Email About Bill Gates, an STD, and Russian Hookers (No, REALLY)

============================================================

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.