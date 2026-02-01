Here's Ted Lieu's Criteria for a Democrat Presidential Candidate and You Guys, HE'S...
And Here We GO! John Brennan's Legal Team's Actions Just Signaled That He Could Be in Big BIG Trouble

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on February 01, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

In a plot twist straight out of the deep state's fever dreams, former CIA Director John Brennan's legal team looks to be gearing up for battle, anticipating an indictment in Florida and plotting to boot federal Judge Aileen Cannon from the bench. 

Yeah, he's a jackwad, so you know his legal team isn't much better.

Just sayin'.

They're claiming Cannon's a 'fact witness' in the so-called conspiracy tied to the Mar-a-Lago raid—because nothing says 'impartial justice' like trying to disqualify a Trump-appointed judge who's already proven she's no fan of politicized witch hunts.

Somebody's nervous:

And he should be.

Entertaining, no?

This is gonna be good ... we hope.

We know, we know, nothing ever seems to happen to these people but we have hope.

============================================================

