HUZZAH! Straight-FIRE Post Lists Every Single Way the Democrat Party Is COLLAPSING Under President Trump

We present to you once again a post that needs very little commentary from us because it's just that good.

This editor will add that WE needed to read this today since Abigail Spanberger and Virginia Democrats are quickly working to destroy our Commonwealth.

There is hope, even for us.

Take a gander:

Democrats have never been as desperate as they are now. Trump is chipping away at the Democrat power source from so many angles it is hard to to recall them all. -Deporting 3mil (on pace for 10-12mil by end of term). -Redistricting war likely adds a net 3-5 GOP seats in the…

-Redistricting war likely adds a net 3-5 GOP seats in the House.

-SCOTUS potentially dissolving racial districting, adding perhaps another 8-10 GOP seats (enough safe seats to reach 218).

-No path in the Senate (51 safe GOP seats).

-Potential US Census correction could leave no path to POTUS and House.-USAID shutdown and fraud investigations cutting off dark money sources.

-Carrying 16 billion in debt after paying off Kamala's 2024 bill. (GOP has 90+mil on hand).

-Vance has net positive polling and is the most liked national politician by far. -Musk as both a donor and megaphone.

-X neutralizing mainstream media advantage/loss of narrative control.

-Base so radicalized they won't accept viable candidates/primarying stronger candidates for weaker ones.

-Activist networks under criminal investigation.

-Weaponized empathy, their most powerful weapon, is showing diminishing returns. They have been disarmed.

-Gen Z men turning on them with a lifetime full of contempt. Forever enemies.

-Culture is turning against them, massive Overton shift rightward.

-Their strongest voting block, liberal Boomers, are disappearing from the stage in the next 10-15 years.

-Slowly but surely establishment Republicans are being replaced (Cornyn and Tillis this year).

They have been slowly losing the now decade-long war with Trump and it seems he has lined them up for the kill shot in 2026. We are literally fighting over whether or not they can gain a slim majority in one half of Congress. That's their ceiling at the moment. As much as I want to keep the House, that's an incredibly strong position to be in. It's important to maintain perspective. Three years ago we were looking at Trump's mugshot.

Anything could happen, but the complete and utter collapse of the Democrat party from national viability is in view. This after they thought they had engineered a one-party State through mass migration.

They are being exposed as willing to kill the nation in order to rule over it.

They have fallen into the pit they had dug for us. Continue to pray that the Lord crush them and keep them away from all civil power.