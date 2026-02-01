VIP
Liberal Women Are a Lost Cause --> Trump Is OUT TO GET THEM...
AG Todd Blanche ENDS Angry Gnome George Stephanopoulos in HEATED Back and Forth...
Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
And Here We GO! John Brennan's Legal Team's Actions Just Signaled That He...
HUZZAH! Straight-FIRE Post Lists Every Single Way the Democrat Party Is COLLAPSING Under...
'It WASN'T Just Fulton County ...': DAMNING Thread Shows Some INTERESTING *cough cough*...
Mask SLIPPED?! Ilhan Omar CAUGHT in CHILLINGLY Honest Freudian Slip About Alex Pretti's...
WATCH: Long Beach Mayoral Candidate Rogelio Martinez Calls on the Gangs to 'Take...
MASSIVE BREAKING: Justice Department Releases Another 3 Million Pages of Epstein Files
Anti-ICE Boomers Occupy Lobby of Trump Tower With Photos of Those Who've Died...
'Very Ironic': Draymond Green Fouled for Telling a Caucasian Referee Not to Put...
From COVID Survival to DoorDash Habit: A Gen Xer's Wake-Up Call on Convenience...
Judge Drops Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione, Sends a Harsh Message to Supreme...
Detroit Judge, Father, and Two Others Charged in Embezzlement Scheme

Here's Ted Lieu's Criteria for a Democrat Presidential Candidate and You Guys, HE'S NOT KIDDING (LOL)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on February 01, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Someone should tell Ted Lieu that if he has to tell people he's not kidding about something he's discussing that no one is taking him seriously and he should rethink what it is he's spouting.

Then again, if someone told him, we wouldn't have as much opportunity to write about and mock the guy.

On second thought, nobody tell him.

Case in point, here he is sharing his criteria for a Democrat presidential candidate (try not to laugh):

He's not kidding.

Tell us your entire political belief system is based on hating one politician and one politician alone without telling us, Ted.

What a dork.

Same, bro.

Let us pray.

AG Todd Blanche ENDS Angry Gnome George Stephanopoulos in HEATED Back and Forth About Don Lemon (Watch)
Sam J.
Sam J.
They may never figure that out.

In fact, they probably will not.

AG Todd Blanche ENDS Angry Gnome George Stephanopoulos in HEATED Back and Forth About Don Lemon (Watch)
Sam J.
Sam J.
HUZZAH! Straight-FIRE Post Lists Every Single Way the Democrat Party Is COLLAPSING Under President Trump
Sam J.
Sam J.
And Here We GO! John Brennan's Legal Team's Actions Just Signaled That He Could Be in Big BIG Trouble
Sam J.
Sam J.
'It WASN'T Just Fulton County ...': DAMNING Thread Shows Some INTERESTING *cough cough* Ballot Anomalies
Sam J.
Sam J.
Mask SLIPPED?! Ilhan Omar CAUGHT in CHILLINGLY Honest Freudian Slip About Alex Pretti's Death (Watch)
Sam J.
Sam J.
WATCH: Long Beach Mayoral Candidate Rogelio Martinez Calls on the Gangs to 'Take Back the City'
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker

