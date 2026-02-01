Here's Ted Lieu's Criteria for a Democrat Presidential Candidate and You Guys, HE'S NOT KIDDING (LOL)

Someone should tell Ted Lieu that if he has to tell people he's not kidding about something he's discussing that no one is taking him seriously and he should rethink what it is he's spouting.

Then again, if someone told him, we wouldn't have as much opportunity to write about and mock the guy.

On second thought, nobody tell him.

Case in point, here he is sharing his criteria for a Democrat presidential candidate (try not to laugh):

Two criteria I will use in deciding which Democratic presidential candidate to support are the following:



1. Must restore White House to 2024 structure.



2. Must commit to public ceremonies, with fireworks, removing Trump’s name from every federal building.



I’m not kidding. https://t.co/QijGLIN56X — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 26, 2026

He's not kidding.

Tell us your entire political belief system is based on hating one politician and one politician alone without telling us, Ted.

What a dork.

I will vote for anybody who promises to throw Ted Lieu in prison . No crime needed, I just don’t like him. — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 27, 2026

Same, bro.

Good thing you dolts won’t see the inside of the White House for decades! — Michele (@mlo_crmb) January 27, 2026

Let us pray.

Supporting illegals over actual citizens has ruined your chances at the White House for at least 12 years — Charles Banks 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@Charles68768100) January 27, 2026

You want to destroy a nine figure ballroom to an office building just to spite Donald Trump and his voters? Have you figured out you’re not the good guys yet? — Yanny (@yanikmtandere) January 27, 2026

They may never figure that out.

In fact, they probably will not.

