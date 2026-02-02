WOW WOW WOW: Nicki Minaj Cries HAVOC and Let's Loose the Dogs of WAR on Dems in Post After DAMNING Post

Last night at The Grammys (don't feel bad, we forgot they were a thing as well), several Hollyweirdos made digs at Nick Minaj because of her work to protect Christians around the world. Oh, and of course, her support for the president will not be tolerated.

They're such wicks with a d.

Oh, and did we mention this may have inspired Nicki to simply GO OFF on them all and Democrats overnight on her timeline? Whatever set her off, we love it because HOLY FLAMETHROWER, Batman.

This is some wild stuff, and all we can say is if even 10% of this is true, Hollyweird has a lot of 'splainin' to do.

Check this out:

They sabotaged my documentary b/c i spoke about abuse that i suffered. They’ve been trying to stall all my projects in hopes I’d lose a bunch of money & beg them for help. Their leaders still think it’s a joke. The destruction that’s about to come down on them isn’t funny. I told… pic.twitter.com/y9CY4N35lb — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

Post continues:

I told y’all to leave me alone. Now you’ll understand why you should’ve just sat there & taken your meds.

There's more.

So much more.

Are y’all understanding that these ppl have been sacrificing children as a way of gaining & maintaining power? If you ever vote DemonCrat again, you’re just as soulless as they are & will perish. Maybe it’s time for me to do some story times — since I was trying to not say what I… pic.twitter.com/yZTcthaMpM — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

Post continues:

... to not say what I know — yet they continue to attempt bullying. Also, I won’t be releasing an album until my contract is renegotiated & until I tell you about all the sabotage this RICO is finding out about Billboard.

And still more:

They’re flying in immigrants to vote b/c they reneged on all the promises they made to African Americans & can no longer get the African American vote by default.



They’re causing distractions in the streets to distract from the billions they stole from tax payers. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

Any Christian who votes democrat again is a fool. They’re showing people that it’s ok to disrupt a church during worship. This is how they truly feel about you. The veil is lifted. No morals. No integrity. It’s not enough for them to have an opinion, they’ve escalated to physical… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

Post continues:

...intrusion of places of worship. The demons inside of them are so bothered. All the time.

Did we mention there's more?

Heh.

Maybe I should discuss the brain washing techniques they use. pic.twitter.com/bwQfJeobQf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

The LGBT has also started seeing through the veil & it has them pissed off. Why are they getting the gay vote by default?!?!!! They’ve moved on from the gay vote to flying in ppl to vote for them. No loyalty to ANYONE. The gay community should be able to choose every 4 years like… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

Post continues:

... everyone else after the demoncrats CAMPAIGN to WIN your vote! They should not just GET your vote! WAKE UP

WAKE UP she says.

Man, we wish more people would.

============================================================

