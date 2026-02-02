BUCKLE UP! Trevor Noah About to TRULY Experience FAFO After Defaming Trump at...
WOW WOW WOW: Nicki Minaj Cries HAVOC and Let's Loose the Dogs of WAR on Dems in Post After DAMNING Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on February 02, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Last night at The Grammys (don't feel bad, we forgot they were a thing as well), several Hollyweirdos made digs at Nick Minaj because of her work to protect Christians around the world. Oh, and of course, her support for the president will not be tolerated.

They're such wicks with a d.

Oh, and did we mention this may have inspired Nicki to simply GO OFF on them all and Democrats overnight on her timeline? Whatever set her off, we love it because HOLY FLAMETHROWER, Batman.

This is some wild stuff, and all we can say is if even 10% of this is true, Hollyweird has a lot of 'splainin' to do.

Check this out:

Post continues:

I told y’all to leave me alone. Now you’ll understand why you should’ve just sat there & taken your meds.

There's more.

So much more.

Post continues:

... to not say what I know — yet they continue to attempt bullying. 

Also, I won’t be releasing an album until my contract is renegotiated & until I tell you about all the sabotage this RICO is finding out about Billboard.

And still more:

Post continues:

...intrusion of places of worship. The demons inside of them are so bothered. All the time.

Did we mention there's more?

Heh.

Post continues:

... everyone else after the demoncrats CAMPAIGN to WIN your vote! They should not just GET your vote! WAKE UP

WAKE UP she says.

Man, we wish more people would.

============================================================

Related:

Here's Ted Lieu's Criteria for a Democrat Presidential Candidate and You Guys, HE'S NOT KIDDING (LOL)

Liberal Women Are a Lost Cause --> Trump Is OUT TO GET THEM (Watch)

AG Todd Blanche ENDS Angry Gnome George Stephanopoulos in HEATED Back and Forth About Don Lemon (Watch)

And Here We GO! John Brennan's Legal Team's Actions Just Signaled That He Could Be in Big BIG Trouble

HUZZAH! Straight-FIRE Post Lists Every Single Way the Democrat Party Is COLLAPSING Under President Trump

============================================================

