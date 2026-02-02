Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads BACK to Obama

Why does it seem like every single corrupt, dirty, questionable person or situation somehow links back to Barack Obama? Kidding, we know why, we're just being facetious.

This tidbit about Kathy Ruemmler (then Obama's White House Counsel) and her connection to Jeffrey Epstein is ... something else and of course, Mike Benz has all the receipts.

A couple interesting notes on the reveal that Obama’s White House Counsel (top lawyer to the President) Kathy Ruemmler emailed Jeffrey Epstein she was awarded the CIA Agency Medal just hours after getting the award 🧵 pic.twitter.com/MF5Zn2baCs — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2026

Grab yer corn:

2) When I saw this, I wondered why I’d never heard this before. Her CIA Agency Award in 2015 was not and still has never been reported by any press outlet whatsoever, not even a fringe one. It’s not in her Wikipedia. It’s not in her extensive current Goldman Sachs bio. — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2026

Weird.

3) I’ve covered many times, for example, how BlackRock’s Vice Chairman proudly lists his winning the CIA’s Director’s Award openly on his official BlackRock bio. pic.twitter.com/dp5kZH6fvi — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2026

Makes sense.

4) The award is a big deal and she was clearly so excited and proud of it she rushed to tell Jeffrey Epstein mere hours after CIA Director John Brennan awarded her, and then sought validation from Epstein over it. pic.twitter.com/Vr1zPg2hVb — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2026

Why would she rush to tell Epstein about it?

Hrm.

5) Now, this is where it gets interesting. Ruemmler had already left government and returned to private practice at Latham & Watkins 8 months earlier. When she won the CIA Agency Medal, she was a private citizen. A civilian. — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2026

Alrighty.

6) As it turns out, non-CIA civilians can receive the CIA Agency Medal — privately with no public release — if they have played a meaningful role in enabling CIA operations, providing critical access, or helping clear high-stakes legal or operational obstacles the CIA faced pic.twitter.com/1nSojT5GnS — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2026

This is indeed where it gets interesting.

7) The reason the CIA doesn’t publicly disclose CIA Agency Medal winners who are non-CIA civilians is because those winners, as nominal civilians with no CIA overlap, may not want the public to know they covertly helped the CIA overcome sensitive legal or political obstacles. pic.twitter.com/3n1Cy8k9JX — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2026

Covertly helped the CIA ...

8) Of course, you can’t rule out simple cronyism back-scratching. It was Ruemmler who fought to legally block CIA disclosures on Benghazi from Congress to save not-yet-CIA-Director John Brennan’s Senate confirmation bid, 2 years before Brennan gave her the CIA Agency Award. pic.twitter.com/ELdD4EDiNB — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2026

Of course.

9) Worth noting Kathy Ruemmler, who fought to make John Brennan the CIA Director and then won the CIA Agency Award, was so close to Epstein she was the backup executor of Jeffrey Epstein’s will. pic.twitter.com/h4hVViw8qQ — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2026

WOW-ZA.

10) But the pure cronyism explanation doesn’t sit right with me. For one, anyone can get a CIA Agency Award at any time. It’s not “once a year” doled out in one batch. Brennan became CIA chief in March 2013. He didn’t give her the award until 2 years later, after she left gov’t — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2026

Doesn't sit well with us, either.

11) Second, if Brennan had given Ruemmler the CIA Agency Medal earlier while she was still White House Counsel, she could forever-after confidently share the honor publicly without needing to hide it, since everyone would presume it related to her official White House legal role — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2026

Unless something else was afoot.

12) Now, it’s possible Brennan issued her the award while she was White House Counsel but then kept it in CIA custody until she left gov’t, if political sensitivities or the covert operation the award related to were still ongoing. I found examples of that in declassified docs pic.twitter.com/bFnq24SeEC — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2026

Hrm. Again.

13) But still, something doesn’t sit right. Even if you never announce the CIA Agency Award to the public, there’s still a real benefit to getting one: privileged inside access, weight & deference, plus more opportunities channeled to you in ongoing and future CIA relationships. pic.twitter.com/3uGgVgqFND — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2026

It really doesn't.

14) So wherever Ruemmler worked when she got the award, the CIA effectively had “their woman” in the room for all manner of “informal consultation” or info-sharing. Well, in 2015, when she got it, she was at Latham & Watkins: a central firm in the CIA-led 2016 Russiagate affair — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2026

And there it is.

It's all connected.

