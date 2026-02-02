Vogue's Fawning Profile of 'Embarrassingly Handsome' Gavin Newsom Requires Anti-Nausea Med...
Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads BACK to Obama

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on February 02, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Why does it seem like every single corrupt, dirty, questionable person or situation somehow links back to Barack Obama? Kidding, we know why, we're just being facetious.

Advertisement

This tidbit about Kathy Ruemmler (then Obama's White House Counsel) and her connection to Jeffrey Epstein is ... something else and of course, Mike Benz has all the receipts.

Grab yer corn:

Weird.

Makes sense.

Why would she rush to tell Epstein about it?

Hrm.

Alrighty.

This is indeed where it gets interesting.

Covertly helped the CIA ... 

Of course.

WOW-ZA.

Doesn't sit well with us, either.

Unless something else was afoot.

Hrm. Again.

It really doesn't.

And there it is.

It's all connected.

