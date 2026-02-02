Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads...
Get This Guy a Snickers Bar! Reid Hoffman IMPLODES As Elon Musk Drops HUGE Epstein Island Receipt

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on February 02, 2026
Twitchy

Reid Hoffman was allegedly mentioned something like 2600 times in the Epstein Files. He, of course, is working very hard to deflect and defend his relationship with the former sex-trafficker.

Oh, and he definitely seems like he's trying to cover his own backside.

The victims deserve their justice, Reid?

Really?

Elon Musk was more than happy to let everyone know how HE KNEW Reid went to Epstein's island:

We imagine Reid being at various locations has that effect on many people, UNLESS they're people like Abigail Spanberger who he donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to.

Reid flipped out:

Post continues:

... our begging to go to his island (which happened TWO YEARS before the screenshot you shared), and helicoptering over to Epstein looking for the “wildest party.”You lied about this to everyone for over a decade, and now your excuse (it’s disgusting, by the way) is that you could get young girls without Epstein?

We-thinks he doth protest too much.

And sure, he was totally going just to help MIT. 

Anyone else getting this vibe from Hoffman?

Or is it just us?

Hrm.

============================================================

