Get This Guy a Snickers Bar! Reid Hoffman IMPLODES As Elon Musk Drops HUGE Epstein Island Receipt

Reid Hoffman was allegedly mentioned something like 2600 times in the Epstein Files. He, of course, is working very hard to deflect and defend his relationship with the former sex-trafficker.

Oh, and he definitely seems like he's trying to cover his own backside.

Yes, interacting with Epstein post-conviction is something I deeply regret.



I promise to continue calling for the full release of the Epstein files - the victims deserve justice, and those responsible should be held accountable. https://t.co/tOEd31qqsn — Reid Hoffman (@reidhoffman) February 1, 2026

The victims deserve their justice, Reid?

Really?

Elon Musk was more than happy to let everyone know how HE KNEW Reid went to Epstein's island:

This is how I knew so long ago that Reid Hoffman went to Epstein’s island.



Epstein used Reid being there to try to get me to go, not realizing that it would have the opposite effect 😂 pic.twitter.com/zrOIq4gWaR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2026

We imagine Reid being at various locations has that effect on many people, UNLESS they're people like Abigail Spanberger who he donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to.

Reid flipped out:

Give us a break: If you cared about the victims as you say, you’d stop making false accusations to cover your ass and start using your $220m of influence with President Trump to get justice for the victims.



Instead, you’re focused on comparing my visit fundraising for MIT to… https://t.co/51VgQ9Q9SY — Reid Hoffman (@reidhoffman) February 1, 2026

Post continues:

... our begging to go to his island (which happened TWO YEARS before the screenshot you shared), and helicoptering over to Epstein looking for the “wildest party.”You lied about this to everyone for over a decade, and now your excuse (it’s disgusting, by the way) is that you could get young girls without Epstein?

We-thinks he doth protest too much.

And sure, he was totally going just to help MIT.

Anyone else getting this vibe from Hoffman?

Or is it just us?

Hrm.

