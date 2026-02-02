Their FACES! Jelly Roll Wins Grammy, STUNS Hollyweirdos With LEGENDARY Speech About Grace & Jesus -Watch

We spend a lot of time writing about stupid people saying stupid things at awards shows like The Grammys so it's refreshing to write something positive about a performer for a change.

And that performer is Jelly Roll.

Watch this:

Always be grateful & Jelly Roll unabashedly gives Grace to Jesus & thankfulness & gratitude to his wife & fans. I didn't watch the award show. I haven't watched award shows in 25 years; this just popped in my feed.

Every once in a while someone is unafraid to shine their light… pic.twitter.com/OYHSdI1UMz — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) February 2, 2026

Post continues:

Every once in a while someone is unafraid to shine their light in Hollywood tonight it was him.

If you watch the audience, they're not sure how to react because most of them are complete and total lawn flamingos who think Billie Eilish is some genius activist.

Salvation is real. I’m living proof that a better life, a full sober, is possible through the Lord. God bless this man indeed. 🇺🇸❤️✝️ — Rick Taylor (@rickataylor814) February 2, 2026

Gratitude is the mark of a redeemed soul. — kidney bean (@MRSlimabeansNO) February 2, 2026

Amen.

Powerful. — Larry Dressler (@larryxdressler) February 2, 2026

Indeed.

#JellyRoll has such a beautiful heart, matched only by his incredible talent. His faith and love of Jesus shines through in his music. I have become a fan.

( I have not watched an award show in decades. Happily his clips are in my X feed as well) — Marie Alfonso (@MarieAlfonso6) February 2, 2026

I also avoid award shows but this is refreshing. Even more so as I am reading that most were babbling about recent events. Notice he is also not sporting the big accessory the "Ice Out" pin. Online he was accused o suffering from 'religious psychosis.' 🤦‍♀️ — Karla1953 (@Karla1953) February 2, 2026

Being grateful and believing in Jesus are bad things in Hollywood.

We'd just like to point out that it's not a bad thing when horrible people hate you.

True story.





