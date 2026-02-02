TICK TOCK? FINALLY?! Bill and Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Avoid Contempt BACKFIRES and...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Their FACES! Jelly Roll Wins Grammy, STUNS Hollyweirdos With LEGENDARY Speech About Grace & Jesus -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on February 02, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

We spend a lot of time writing about stupid people saying stupid things at awards shows like The Grammys so it's refreshing to write something positive about a performer for a change.

And that performer is Jelly Roll.

Watch this:

Post continues:

Every once in a while someone is unafraid to shine their light in Hollywood tonight it was him.

If you watch the audience, they're not sure how to react because most of them are complete and total lawn flamingos who think Billie Eilish is some genius activist.

Amen.

Indeed.

Sam J.
Being grateful and believing in Jesus are bad things in Hollywood. 

We'd just like to point out that it's not a bad thing when horrible people hate you.

True story.

