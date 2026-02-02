Virginia Democrat Who Dressed Up As an Eggplant (Seriously) Claims New Taxes Aren't THAT Bad and HOOBOY

Not MESSING Around: Debra Messing TORCHES Zohran Mamdani for ATROCIOUS State of New...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:55 PM on February 02, 2026
Meme

Virginia Democrats like Abigail Spanberger ran on a platform of affordability, claiming they would make life more affordable in Virginia. Of course, with under Youngkin's leadership, the state was was doing exceedingly well, drawing in new business, creating jobs, and oh yeah, giving people tax rebates because of the way the state budget was managed.

Heck, Youngkin left a surplus of billions.

So why the heck are Democrats now trying to raise taxes on Virginians for EVERYTHING? Dog walking, gym memberships, online subscriptions, lawn mowing ... if there's a service or a produce a Virginian wants to use or have, Virginia Democrats want to tax it.

And they defend their new taxes by claiming it's not that bad:

Yes, this is the same delegate who dressed up like an eggplant.

Democrats are weird.

They're really awful.

It's the circle of Democrats. Yup.

It was such a lie. Granted, many people knew this, they just hated Trump enough not to care. Stupid, we know.

============================================================

