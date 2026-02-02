Virginia Democrat Who Dressed Up As an Eggplant (Seriously) Claims New Taxes Aren't THAT Bad and HOOBOY

Virginia Democrats like Abigail Spanberger ran on a platform of affordability, claiming they would make life more affordable in Virginia. Of course, with under Youngkin's leadership, the state was was doing exceedingly well, drawing in new business, creating jobs, and oh yeah, giving people tax rebates because of the way the state budget was managed.

Advertisement

Heck, Youngkin left a surplus of billions.

So why the heck are Democrats now trying to raise taxes on Virginians for EVERYTHING? Dog walking, gym memberships, online subscriptions, lawn mowing ... if there's a service or a produce a Virginian wants to use or have, Virginia Democrats want to tax it.

And they defend their new taxes by claiming it's not that bad:

“It’s only a *little* tax increase” is now the official Virginia Democrat defense. pic.twitter.com/1E4AIBCSFL — Wren Williams (@WrenWilliamsVA) February 1, 2026

Yes, this is the same delegate who dressed up like an eggplant.

Democrats are weird.

Virginia Democrats: “Elect us, we will focus on affordability.” Also Virginia Democrats: “Don’t worry, they are only ‘little tax increases’. Stop complaining.” https://t.co/o9Vvo90L9e — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) February 2, 2026

They're really awful.

It's the circle of Democrats. Yup.

It was such a lie. Granted, many people knew this, they just hated Trump enough not to care. Stupid, we know.

Well,she needs to learn the difference between taking & taken, and elude & allude. — Sassy Gnome🙏🏼✝️🇺🇸❤️ (@SKorlach) February 2, 2026

There's that as well, EL OH EL.

Woof, Virginia Democrats are the worst.

============================================================

Related:

TICK TOCK? FINALLY?! Bill and Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Avoid Contempt BACKFIRES and We're Here For It

Their FACES! Jelly Roll Wins Grammy, STUNS Hollyweirdos With LEGENDARY Speech About Grace & Jesus -Watch

Make HIM Famous: YouTube DBAG DECIMATED for Doxxing Hispanic ICE Agents Involved in Alex Pretti Shooting

Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads BACK to Obama

Get This Guy a Snickers Bar! Reid Hoffman IMPLODES As Elon Musk Drops HUGE Epstein Island Receipt

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.