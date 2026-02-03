Virginia Democrats Eating THEIR OWN in Hilarious Self-Sabotage Gerrymander Meltdown and We're Here FOR IT

Trevor Noah's Questionable History of Posting Creepy, Inappropriate Things Comes Back to B...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:41 AM on February 03, 2026
Meme

In case you missed it, Virginia Democrats are a disaster of epic proportions. Like, you see bad Democrats in general, but next to what we see here in Virginia, they might as well be Republicans. There are even a few here that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is smarter than ...

Let that sink in.

Considering how awful they are at their jobs, this editor is still shocked that Virginians have a short enough memory to elect them, but they did. That's right. The same party that locked the state down, killed small businesses, and robbed children of a year or more of their education is back in charge just four short years after the fact.

And yes, we're pissed about it.

That being said, we still have to find things to point and laugh at, and the mess Virginia Democrats have made of themselves trying to redistrict Virginia for their own benefit is not going well. Guess that's what happens when you have a bunch of selfish, power-hungry a-holes calling the shots:

Oh, did we mention that Governor Spanberger is begging Democrats to accept a 9-2 map rather than a 10-1 map? Yeah.

Spanberger will cave because Lucas owns her. Heck, she was bragging about owning Abigail before she even won the election.

What a disaster.

============================================================

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

