Virginia Democrats Eating THEIR OWN in Hilarious Self-Sabotage Gerrymander Meltdown and We're Here FOR IT

In case you missed it, Virginia Democrats are a disaster of epic proportions. Like, you see bad Democrats in general, but next to what we see here in Virginia, they might as well be Republicans. There are even a few here that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is smarter than ...

Advertisement

Let that sink in.

Considering how awful they are at their jobs, this editor is still shocked that Virginians have a short enough memory to elect them, but they did. That's right. The same party that locked the state down, killed small businesses, and robbed children of a year or more of their education is back in charge just four short years after the fact.

And yes, we're pissed about it.

That being said, we still have to find things to point and laugh at, and the mess Virginia Democrats have made of themselves trying to redistrict Virginia for their own benefit is not going well. Guess that's what happens when you have a bunch of selfish, power-hungry a-holes calling the shots:

Update on Virginia redistricting: In a hilarious and completely predictable turn of events, Democrats in the legislature are fighting with each other over which 10D-1R map they want because all of them want to run for Congress in those newly drawn districts. pic.twitter.com/ERgBADXwMV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 3, 2026

Oh, did we mention that Governor Spanberger is begging Democrats to accept a 9-2 map rather than a 10-1 map? Yeah.

🚨This is HUGE news on redistricting.



Confirms what I’ve been saying all along, that Spanberger is squirmy about a 10-1 map, but she is TERRIFIED to go against Don Scott & Louise Lucas.



Who really runs our Commonwealth? Spanberger talks tough, but if she can’t even stand up… pic.twitter.com/1cQhxp0Oum — ROOZ (@ROOZVA) February 3, 2026

Spanberger will cave because Lucas owns her. Heck, she was bragging about owning Abigail before she even won the election.

What a disaster.

============================================================

Related:

Trevor Noah's Questionable History of Posting Creepy, Inappropriate Things Comes Back to BITE Him, Hard

Not MESSING Around: Debra Messing TORCHES Zohran Mamdani for ATROCIOUS State of New York City

Virginia Democrat Who Dressed Up As an Eggplant (Seriously) Claims New Taxes Aren't THAT Bad and HOOBOY

TICK TOCK? FINALLY?! Bill and Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Avoid Contempt BACKFIRES and We're Here For It

Their FACES! Jelly Roll Wins Grammy, STUNS Hollyweirdos With LEGENDARY Speech About Grace & Jesus -Watch

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.