Trevor Noah's Questionable History of Posting Creepy, Inappropriate Things Comes Back to BITE Him, Hard

Trevor Noah may well have defamed President Trump (Trump himself sure seems to think so), but in Noah's defense, the guy has been saying stupid, inappropriate crap and calling it comedy for a long time. One need only watch a few minutes of his time at The Daisly Show or look through his posts on X.

Advertisement

For example, this one has resurfaced and has gone fairly viral:

People who have children should be arrested for tempting child molesters. #SwaziRules — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) December 24, 2012

Of course, there is a Community Note on this, trying to explain why he would write such a thing, blaming the hashtag game they claim he was playing. And while that's all well and good, we know people do indeed play hashtag games on X. That his mind went to this place is very creepy, dark, and disturbing.

Honestly, we're surprised he hasn't pulled it yet.

There are others:

That's truly creepy. RT @UberFacts: A fetus can feel their mother's orgasm. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 31, 2014

Again, why? You can UberFacts shared it, but what made Noah repost it?

Oh, and if you really want to see some garbage posts, simply search his handle with the word Trump.

Noah's a real charmer.

People please! Just because Trump has said and done these things all his life doesn't mean that's who he is.#pussygate #TrumpTapes — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 9, 2016

We imagine Noah still thinks Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people.

He's not the brightest crayon in the box.

Trump doesn't trust Obama because he's African. The world doesn't trust Trump because he's a wig wearing ginger. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) April 28, 2011

And on and on and on.

Lazy, thoughtless, low-hanging fruit or bizarre, creepy, seemingly inappropriate posts, that sums Noah up.

============================================================

Related:

Not MESSING Around: Debra Messing TORCHES Zohran Mamdani for ATROCIOUS State of New York City

Virginia Democrat Who Dressed Up As an Eggplant (Seriously) Claims New Taxes Aren't THAT Bad and HOOBOY

TICK TOCK? FINALLY?! Bill and Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Avoid Contempt BACKFIRES and We're Here For It

Their FACES! Jelly Roll Wins Grammy, STUNS Hollyweirdos With LEGENDARY Speech About Grace & Jesus -Watch

Make HIM Famous: YouTube DBAG DECIMATED for Doxxing Hispanic ICE Agents Involved in Alex Pretti Shooting

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.