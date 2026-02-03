Trevor Noah's Questionable History of Posting Creepy, Inappropriate Things Comes Back to BITE Him, Hard

Virginia Democrats Eating THEIR OWN in Hilarious Self-Sabotage Gerrymander Meltdown and We...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on February 03, 2026
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Trevor Noah may well have defamed President Trump (Trump himself sure seems to think so), but in Noah's defense, the guy has been saying stupid, inappropriate crap and calling it comedy for a long time. One need only watch a few minutes of his time at The Daisly Show or look through his posts on X.

For example, this one has resurfaced and has gone fairly viral:

Of course, there is a Community Note on this, trying to explain why he would write such a thing, blaming the hashtag game they claim he was playing. And while that's all well and good, we know people do indeed play hashtag games on X. That his mind went to this place is very creepy, dark, and disturbing.

Honestly, we're surprised he hasn't pulled it yet.

There are others:

Again, why? You can UberFacts shared it, but what made Noah repost it?

Oh, and if you really want to see some garbage posts, simply search his handle with the word Trump.

Noah's a real charmer.

We imagine Noah still thinks Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people.

He's not the brightest crayon in the box.

And on and on and on.

Lazy, thoughtless, low-hanging fruit or bizarre, creepy, seemingly inappropriate posts, that sums Noah up.

============================================================

