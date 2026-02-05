Dems' DHS 'Reform' Wishlist Accidentally Outs Their Real Plan for Illegals (and LAUGHABLE ID Hypocrisy)

In a move that's equal parts ironic and infuriating, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have rolled out their shiny list of 10 'demands' for DHS reforms and it's a doozy.

Apparently, the real crisis isn't open borders or record illegal crossings, but making sure ICE agents flash their IDs, ditch the masks, slap on body cams, and basically turn every deportation into a courtroom drama. Yes, you read that correctly, FLASH THEIR IDs.

The party that says Voter ID is racist and sexist wants ICE agents to show theirs.

We can't even make this up, take a look:

NEW: Schumer and Jeffries lay out 10 demands for DHS reforms pic.twitter.com/bKfVg1Ctbb — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) February 5, 2026

Wish in one hand and rapcay (check the Pig Latin!) in the other, boys, tell us which fills up first.

Chuck Schumer and @RepJeffries layout 10 demands for DHS. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂



BUT GET THIS.



I.D. for DHS 😆 DHS must show I.D. but illegals, NO SHOW I.D



And best part they put it on paper for the world to see their stupidity.🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/c4rDyDyNmO — AJ (@AJDAYTRADES) February 5, 2026

They're just obnoxiously stupid at this point, you know?

Best we can do is ... no.

So, .@SenSchumer and .@RepJeffries want to require that ICE agents show ID, while telling America that ID for voting is the world's greatest evil.



The blatant irony is too funny for words.https://t.co/mfKr1DvKck — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) February 5, 2026

Funny and pathetic.

What they really want to do is neuter ICE so they can keep their voters in place. The last thing Democrats want to do is send their voters here illegally to their home countries, and the more they fight Voter ID and push nonsense like this, the more obvious it is.

