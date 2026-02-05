Dems' DHS 'Reform' Wishlist Accidentally Outs Their Real Plan for Illegals (and LAUGHABLE ID Hypocrisy)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on February 05, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In a move that's equal parts ironic and infuriating, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have rolled out their shiny list of 10 'demands' for DHS reforms and it's a doozy.

Apparently, the real crisis isn't open borders or record illegal crossings, but making sure ICE agents flash their IDs, ditch the masks, slap on body cams, and basically turn every deportation into a courtroom drama. Yes, you read that correctly, FLASH THEIR IDs.

The party that says Voter ID is racist and sexist wants ICE agents to show theirs.

We can't even make this up, take a look:

Wish in one hand and rapcay (check the Pig Latin!) in the other, boys, tell us which fills up first.

They're just obnoxiously stupid at this point, you know?

Best we can do is ... no.

Funny and pathetic.

What they really want to do is neuter ICE so they can keep their voters in place. The last thing Democrats want to do is send their voters here illegally to their home countries, and the more they fight Voter ID and push nonsense like this, the more obvious it is.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

