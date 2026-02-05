No WORDS: Gosh, It Sure Looks Like Obama's Former WH Counsel Gave Epstein Some INCRIMINATING Advice (Doc)

Chuck Schumer Called Voter ID a Right Wing 'Jim Crow' Effort While MS...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on February 05, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

You know, the more we learn about Epstein's connections to Democrats, especially powerful ones like Obama via his White House Legal Counsel, Kathy Ruemmler, the more we understand why Biden (or whoever was running the country when President Silver Alerts was in office) didn't release the files.

Take, for example, this exchange between Ruemmler and Epstein that is problematic and disconcerting at BEST:

Post continues:

Epstein: “... had sex with people for money, why is that not prostitution and what I pled guilty to?

For every massage a person got, she was paid money. No girl came to the house to learn math. Does sex for money change the equation?

There was a massage person every day. Some turned out to be younger than others, some as old as 60?? I’ll explain when I see you.”

Kathy: “I think the point is that if she was underage, she could not legally consent to engaging in prostitution.” 

Epstein: “She claims Dersh is over age.” 

Kathy: “But if she claims she was coerced into it when underage, then any consent given when of age is probably not valid as a legal matter.” 

Epstein: “She says she received money, nothing else.”

Kathryn Ruemmler is now Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of Goldman Sachs.

LMAO! Epstein really had everyone helping him.

Ummm ... 

To be fair, when we first saw this, we weren't entirely sure it's real because wow. WOW wow. But, he shared the link to this document and yeah, it's legit.

You can see it here if you want.

Wonder if Democrats are beginning to regret pushing for this release yet? 

