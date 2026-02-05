No WORDS: Gosh, It Sure Looks Like Obama's Former WH Counsel Gave Epstein Some INCRIMINATING Advice (Doc)

You know, the more we learn about Epstein's connections to Democrats, especially powerful ones like Obama via his White House Legal Counsel, Kathy Ruemmler, the more we understand why Biden (or whoever was running the country when President Silver Alerts was in office) didn't release the files.

Advertisement

Take, for example, this exchange between Ruemmler and Epstein that is problematic and disconcerting at BEST:

🇺🇸 Obama’s WH Counsel legal advice: “I think the point is that if she was underage, she could not legally consent to engaging in prostitution.”



→ Obama's former White House Counsel gave Epstein legal advice on sex with minors!



🗣️ Epstein: “If girl X continues to claim that she… https://t.co/Wx7nMenvQI pic.twitter.com/x1491vAa5R — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 4, 2026

Post continues:

Epstein: “... had sex with people for money, why is that not prostitution and what I pled guilty to? For every massage a person got, she was paid money. No girl came to the house to learn math. Does sex for money change the equation? There was a massage person every day. Some turned out to be younger than others, some as old as 60?? I’ll explain when I see you.” Kathy: “I think the point is that if she was underage, she could not legally consent to engaging in prostitution.” Epstein: “She claims Dersh is over age.” Kathy: “But if she claims she was coerced into it when underage, then any consent given when of age is probably not valid as a legal matter.” Epstein: “She says she received money, nothing else.” Kathryn Ruemmler is now Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of Goldman Sachs. LMAO! Epstein really had everyone helping him.

Ummm ...

To be fair, when we first saw this, we weren't entirely sure it's real because wow. WOW wow. But, he shared the link to this document and yeah, it's legit.

You can see it here if you want.

Wonder if Democrats are beginning to regret pushing for this release yet?

============================================================

Related:

Dems Try Convincing Women They're Too STUPID to Get ID Now That Black Americans Reject ID Racism Claims

When a Post Is DAMNING Enough to Make Brit Hume Say 'HOOBOY' You KNOW It's a Doozy (Look Out, Wes Moore)

Dems' DHS 'Reform' Wishlist Accidentally Outs Their Real Plan for Illegals (and LAUGHABLE ID Hypocrisy)

Tulsi Gabbard Decimates Senate Dems and Their Propaganda Pals in FIRE Letter About Securing Elections

Virginia Democrats Eating THEIR OWN in Hilarious Self-Sabotage Gerrymander Meltdown and We're Here FOR IT

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.