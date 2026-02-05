Oilfield Rando OWNS NYT Tool Peter Baker As Only He Can for Trying to Shame Jeff Bezos Over WaPo Layoffs

Of course, Peter Baker of The New York Times is big mad at Jeff Bezos over the latest round of firings at the Washington Post. We don't recall Baker caring when a bunch of coalminers lost their jobs during the Biden years; in fact, he may well have supported the narrative that they should learn to code.

Advertisement

Ironically, he does not seem to think the same about the WaPo journos who lost their gigs and wants Bezos to just absorb the loss.

No, really.

Look at this:

Jeff Bezos wealth in 2024: $194 billion



Jeff Bezos wealth in 2025: $215 billion



Jeff Bezos wealth today: $249.4 billion



Net increase in Bezos wealth since 2024: $55.4 billion



Cost of Bezos’s 417-foot superyacht: $500 million



Amazon investment in "Melania": $75 million… — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 4, 2026

Post continues:

Amazon investment in "Melania": $75 million Original Bezos purchase price of the Washington Post in 2013: $250 million Bezos net worth in 2013: $25.2 billion Net increase in Bezos wealth since buying the Post: $224.2 billion Last reported annual losses of Post: $100 million Number of years Bezos could absorb those losses with what he makes in a single week: 5

What a freakin' bite in the arse, right?

Oilfield Rando knocked him down a notch or FIVE:

There’s so much money circulating in the left wing “non-profit” space that CEOs of them are regularly paid over a million dollars a YEAR.



Why don’t you demand THEIR money, Peter? https://t.co/uT5rTNoMZx — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 5, 2026

Ooh, ooh, we know!

There was a time when journalists would actually do the kind of work you're doing, because it was their bread and butter. But that was before partisans like Peter and his wife ruined everything. — Managing Decline (@cehoskinson) February 5, 2026

In DC alone, political nonprofits regularly raise and burn 100s of millions per year in a giant bonfire of position papers and podcasts and other nonsense. They could absolutely fund this if the wanted to — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) February 5, 2026

But it's different when they get rich, or something. Yeah, that's it.

Even worse, taxpayers are paying those salaries for non profit CEOs as we found out with USAID. — The Pentagon (@The__Pentagon) February 5, 2026

Exactly. So you'd think a journo like Baker would see that's the real story but ... no.

Not a word about Fraud and theft. Just legitimate businessmen, earning the own wealth. Sheesh! The gall of these folks. — Rick Taylor (@rickataylor814) February 5, 2026

The nerve.

============================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Her FACE! Scott Bessent Drops HEAP BIG Truth on Liz Warren About Affordability and She Can't Deal (Watch)

'Got RECEIPTS'! GOP Oversight Drops Mother of ALL Truth-Threads on Hillary's DESPERATE Deposition Dodge

Hello BACKFIRE! Ro Khanna Won't Rest Until EVERY Epstein Island Visitor Is Hauled In, Just 1 BIG Problem

No WORDS: Gosh, It Sure Looks Like Obama's Former WH Counsel Gave Epstein Some INCRIMINATING Advice (Doc)

When a Post Is DAMNING Enough to Make Brit Hume Say 'HOOBOY' You KNOW It's a Doozy (Look Out, Wes Moore)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.