Oilfield Rando OWNS NYT Tool Peter Baker As Only He Can for Trying to Shame Jeff Bezos Over WaPo Layoffs

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on February 05, 2026
Meme

Of course, Peter Baker of The New York Times is big mad at Jeff Bezos over the latest round of firings at the Washington Post. We don't recall Baker caring when a bunch of coalminers lost their jobs during the Biden years; in fact, he may well have supported the narrative that they should learn to code.

Ironically, he does not seem to think the same about the WaPo journos who lost their gigs and wants Bezos to just absorb the loss.

No, really.

Look at this:

Post continues:

Amazon investment in "Melania": $75 million

Original Bezos purchase price of the Washington Post in 2013: $250 million

Bezos net worth in 2013: $25.2 billion

Net increase in Bezos wealth since buying the Post: $224.2 billion

Last reported annual losses of Post: $100 million

Number of years Bezos could absorb those losses with what he makes in a single week: 5

What a freakin' bite in the arse, right?

Oilfield Rando knocked him down a notch or FIVE:

Sam J.
Ooh, ooh, we know!

But it's different when they get rich, or something. Yeah, that's it.

Exactly. So you'd think a journo like Baker would see that's the real story but ... no.

The nerve.

============================================================

