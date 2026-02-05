'Got RECEIPTS'! GOP Oversight Drops Mother of ALL Truth-Threads on Hillary's DESPERATE Deposition Dodge

As Twitchy readers know, Bill and Hillary Clinton have a lot of 'splainin' to do.

As Twitchy readers also know, they have been refusing to testify in front of the Oversight Committee about the Epstein files, until recently when they moved to charge the Clintons with contempt.

So the Clintons changed course ... or did they?

For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath.



They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2026

Sure you did, Hill-dawg.

You and Bubba are the real victims.

Totally.

She continued:

So let’s stop the games.



If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public.



You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on.



We will be there. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2026

GIRL POWER.

Except of course, she's turned her replies on her posts off so no one can reply.

Transparency, you know.

The Oversight Committee dropped her:

The Clintons are going to Clinton and try to spin the facts.



On Tuesday, at the eleventh hour, their lawyers, Jonathan Skladany and Ashley Callen, said their clients accepted the terms of the depositions.



These terms are no different than any other deposition we have held on… https://t.co/Sxq3HSOJi1 pic.twitter.com/2MgiynzbH0 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 5, 2026

Post continues:

... this case—even with Republicans like former AG Bill Barr and Secretary Alex Acosta. Then they pretended that we were moving the goalpost when they received, along with the subpoenas, the House deposition guidance that explicitly mentions video recordings. We are not going to debate the meaning of the word "is." We are going to get answers for the American people. The full truth. The buck stops here. Here are the receipts

Aww, poor Hillary.

🧾 Here is the House deposition regulations section, which states video recording. We know you didn't show in January, but those were also recorded 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/fIhmO42zyc — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 5, 2026

Nice try, Hillary, but we see you. And this is gonna be fun.

