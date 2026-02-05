Oilfield Rando OWNS NYT Tool Peter Baker As Only He Can for Trying...
'Got RECEIPTS'! GOP Oversight Drops Mother of ALL Truth-Threads on Hillary's DESPERATE Deposition Dodge

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:21 PM on February 05, 2026
Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP, File

As Twitchy readers know, Bill and Hillary Clinton have a lot of 'splainin' to do.

As Twitchy readers also know, they have been refusing to testify in front of the Oversight Committee about the Epstein files, until recently when they moved to charge the Clintons with contempt.

So the Clintons changed course ... or did they?

Sure you did, Hill-dawg.

You and Bubba are the real victims.

Totally.

She continued:

GIRL POWER. 

Except of course, she's turned her replies on her posts off so no one can reply.

Transparency, you know.

The Oversight Committee dropped her:

Post continues:

... this case—even with Republicans like former AG Bill Barr and Secretary Alex Acosta. Then they pretended that we were moving the goalpost when they received, along with the subpoenas, the House deposition guidance that explicitly mentions video recordings. 

We are not going to debate the meaning of the word "is." We are going to get answers for the American people. The full truth. 

The buck stops here. Here are the receipts

Aww, poor Hillary.

Nice try, Hillary, but we see you. And this is gonna be fun.

