Hello BACKFIRE! Ro Khanna Won't Rest Until EVERY Epstein Island Visitor Is Hauled In, Just 1 BIG Problem

Poor Rep. Ro Khanna. He so badly wants to be a tough guy tackling tough issues like the Epstein Files. The issue, of course, is that Khanna just isn't all that informed about such things, and instead of doing a teensy bit of research first, opens his big mouth and inserts his even bigger foot right in.

Now, do we agree with Khanna's request to bring everyone in who wanted to visit Epstein's island? Absolutely.

Do we think he realized he was pushing to 'haul in' far more Democrats than Republicans?

Absolutely as well.

I am calling for Congress to haul in every person who emailed Epstein about visiting his island.



I will not rest until those who committed these crimes are held accountable. pic.twitter.com/05PXK8bvry — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) February 4, 2026

He will not rest until Bill Clinton is held accountable.

He will not rest until Reid Hoffman is held accountable.

He will not rest until Obama's former WH counsel is held accountable.

He will not rest until Stacey Plaskett is held accountable.

That works for us, bro.

Oopsies.

Even Reid Hoffman who donated to your campaign? Or nah.pic.twitter.com/Xy8QXqS9g6 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) February 4, 2026

Oh, dear.

Doubt it, Plaskett seems to have skimmed by, you vote no to censure. — Hugo Saucedo (@HSaucedo83) February 5, 2026

Ok, so he only really wants to hold Republicans accountable. Full disclosure: we already knew that, and we know you did as well.

You voted no against holding both Bill and Hillary in contempt. You are a bold-faced liar. pic.twitter.com/D3sjBslIpm — Sam (@presampleSam) February 4, 2026

There's that too.

What a liar.

