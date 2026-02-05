Hello BACKFIRE! Ro Khanna Won't Rest Until EVERY Epstein Island Visitor Is Hauled In, Just 1 BIG Problem

She's The GOAT ... of CRINGE: Here's Kamala Harris' BIG, Important Announcement (LOL,...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on February 05, 2026
Meme

Poor Rep. Ro Khanna. He so badly wants to be a tough guy tackling tough issues like the Epstein Files. The issue, of course, is that Khanna just isn't all that informed about such things, and instead of doing a teensy bit of research first, opens his big mouth and inserts his even bigger foot right in. 

Now, do we agree with Khanna's request to bring everyone in who wanted to visit Epstein's island? Absolutely.

Do we think he realized he was pushing to 'haul in' far more Democrats than Republicans?

Absolutely as well.

He will not rest until Bill Clinton is held accountable. 

He will not rest until Reid Hoffman is held accountable.

He will not rest until Obama's former WH counsel is held accountable.

He will not rest until Stacey Plaskett is held accountable.

That works for us, bro.

Oopsies.

Oh, dear.

Ok, so he only really wants to hold Republicans accountable. Full disclosure: we already knew that, and we know you did as well.

There's that too.

What a liar.

============================================================

