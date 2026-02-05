Hello BACKFIRE! Ro Khanna Won't Rest Until EVERY Epstein Island Visitor Is Hauled...
Eric Swalwell AGAIN Says GOPers at the House Gym Tell Him Trump's Bad...
No WORDS: Gosh, It Sure Looks Like Obama's Former WH Counsel Gave Epstein...
Chuck Schumer Called Voter ID a Right Wing 'Jim Crow' Effort While MS...
VIP
Dems Try Convincing Women They're Too STUPID to Get ID Now That Black...
When a Post Is DAMNING Enough to Make Brit Hume Say 'HOOBOY' You...
Sen. Mike Lee Thanks Barack Obama for Setting a Good Example on Voter...
Dems' DHS 'Reform' Wishlist Accidentally Outs Their Real Plan for Illegals (and LAUGHABLE...
VIP
Feel-Good Story of the Year: Heroic Australian Boy's Incredible Swim to Save His...
LEEEEEEROY JENKINS! Kamala HQ Account Gets Dragged for 'Tomorrow' Teaser Video
Feed the ‘Journos’: For the Cost of a Cup of Coffee You Can...
Dear Diary: Ex-CNN ‘Journo’ Jim Acosta Says He’d Fire Scott Jennings If He...
Four Charged With Using 115 Stolen Identities to Collect $1 Million in Food...
Sen. Ted Cruz Lays Waste to Officers From Netflix and Warner Brothers (And...

She's The GOAT ... of CRINGE: Here's Kamala Harris' BIG, Important Announcement (LOL, the Hell? Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on February 05, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Kamala Harris' defunct HQ X account made a big deal about how it was coming back, leading people to assume some big news from Kammy was about to break. Of course, most people figured it was her pushing to run for president again ... but instead, they got this.

Advertisement

We have no idea what the Hell she's thinking here or what exaclty this is supposed to do.

Watch:

The six-seven piece made us cringe so hard that we're pretty sure we pulled a muscle somewhere. Seems Democrats have figured out that GenZ is voting Republican more and more.

And the fact she thinks this will change their minds? HA HA HA HA

She's hip and cook, bro.

And true story, nobody makes us cringe as much or as hard as Kamala Harris.

Heh.

She is only really good at one thing, wasting money. Why wouldn't she continue down this path? 

Recommended

When a Post Is DAMNING Enough to Make Brit Hume Say 'HOOBOY' You KNOW It's a Doozy (Look Out, Wes Moore)
Sam J.
Advertisement

She's so hip and cool, you guys.

============================================================

Related:

Hello BACKFIRE! Ro Khanna Won't Rest Until EVERY Epstein Island Visitor Is Hauled In, Just 1 BIG Problem

No WORDS: Gosh, It Sure Looks Like Obama's Former WH Counsel Gave Epstein Some INCRIMINATING Advice (Doc)

Dems Try Convincing Women They're Too STUPID to Get ID Now That Black Americans Reject ID Racism Claims

When a Post Is DAMNING Enough to Make Brit Hume Say 'HOOBOY' You KNOW It's a Doozy (Look Out, Wes Moore)

Dems' DHS 'Reform' Wishlist Accidentally Outs Their Real Plan for Illegals (and LAUGHABLE ID Hypocrisy)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC KAMALA HARRIS LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When a Post Is DAMNING Enough to Make Brit Hume Say 'HOOBOY' You KNOW It's a Doozy (Look Out, Wes Moore)
Sam J.
Hello BACKFIRE! Ro Khanna Won't Rest Until EVERY Epstein Island Visitor Is Hauled In, Just 1 BIG Problem
Sam J.
No WORDS: Gosh, It Sure Looks Like Obama's Former WH Counsel Gave Epstein Some INCRIMINATING Advice (Doc)
Sam J.
Chuck Schumer Called Voter ID a Right Wing 'Jim Crow' Effort While MS NOW Displayed the Latest Poll
Doug P.
Eric Swalwell AGAIN Says GOPers at the House Gym Tell Him Trump's Bad but They're Afraid to Speak Up
Doug P.
Dems' DHS 'Reform' Wishlist Accidentally Outs Their Real Plan for Illegals (and LAUGHABLE ID Hypocrisy)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

When a Post Is DAMNING Enough to Make Brit Hume Say 'HOOBOY' You KNOW It's a Doozy (Look Out, Wes Moore) Sam J.
Advertisement