She's The GOAT ... of CRINGE: Here's Kamala Harris' BIG, Important Announcement (LOL, the Hell? Watch)

Kamala Harris' defunct HQ X account made a big deal about how it was coming back, leading people to assume some big news from Kammy was about to break. Of course, most people figured it was her pushing to run for president again ... but instead, they got this.

We have no idea what the Hell she's thinking here or what exaclty this is supposed to do.

Watch:

Welcome to Headquarters, the new Gen-Z led progressive content hub. pic.twitter.com/7EQyz3DFpd — HQ (@headquarters_67) February 5, 2026

The six-seven piece made us cringe so hard that we're pretty sure we pulled a muscle somewhere. Seems Democrats have figured out that GenZ is voting Republican more and more.

And the fact she thinks this will change their minds? HA HA HA HA

Wait, she actually put “67” in the handle to try to appeal to the youths?



This is why she’s the GOAT. No other politician comes close to this level of cringe. pic.twitter.com/pBk8hIHKVV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 5, 2026

She's hip and cook, bro.

And true story, nobody makes us cringe as much or as hard as Kamala Harris.

Haven’t been this disappointed since Beyonce didn’t perform. — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) February 5, 2026

Heh.

The look you get when your ready to get out there and waste another Billion. pic.twitter.com/Gnti2km1ey — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) February 5, 2026

She is only really good at one thing, wasting money. Why wouldn't she continue down this path?

This is all that the kids in our 8-year-old son’s class are talking about today. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 5, 2026

She's so hip and cool, you guys.

