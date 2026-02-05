Her FACE! Scott Bessent Drops HEAP BIG Truth on Liz Warren About Affordability and She Can't Deal (Watch)

Scott Bessent just dropped a savage (see what we did here?) truth bomb on Elizabeth Warren aka Fauxcahontas holding her and the Biden crew accountable for torching Americans' buying power and creating the very affordability crisis they're now whining about.

Watch this, it's great:

.@SecScottBessent destroys Pocahontas @SenWarren:



"Senator, it may be a bit nuanced for you, but what @POTUS is referring to is the media saying that the affordability crisis was generated by this administration, when it was you and President Biden who destroyed the buying power… pic.twitter.com/o54IwK5zPe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2026

... of the American people. So there is an affordability crisis — and you were front and center in it."

Her. FACE.

There is an awful lot of, 'how dare you,' in her response, face, and body movements. We love it. Of course.

I'm old enough to recall when Sen Warren was telling us that Bidenomics was awesome and we were just too stupid to know that. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@Jellenne) February 5, 2026

It is wild watching any Democrat pretend to give one single damn about affordability after what they did to Americans fron 2021-25. Heck, just look at what Democrats are trying to do to Virginians right now.

Every time I think, "she's the worst", images of about a dozen equally incompetent members of Congress flash in my mind.



So, she may not be THE worst, but she's among the worst. — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) February 5, 2026

She better hope the worst doesn't lose their next election.

Inject this into my veins — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) February 5, 2026

Every day all day and twice on Sundays.





