Her FACE! Scott Bessent Drops HEAP BIG Truth on Liz Warren About Affordability and She Can't Deal (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on February 05, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Scott Bessent just dropped a savage (see what we did here?) truth bomb on Elizabeth Warren aka Fauxcahontas holding her and the Biden crew accountable for torching Americans' buying power and creating the very affordability crisis they're now whining about.

Watch this, it's great:

... of the American people. So there is an affordability crisis — and you were front and center in it."

Her. FACE.

There is an awful lot of, 'how dare you,' in her response, face, and body movements. We love it. Of course.

It is wild watching any Democrat pretend to give one single damn about affordability after what they did to Americans fron 2021-25. Heck, just look at what Democrats are trying to do to Virginians right now.

She better hope the worst doesn't lose their next election.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

