DataRepublican Makes BRUTAL Example of KamalaHQ Explaining WHY the Left Can't do Tech Anymore and DAMN

Have we mentioned how much we adore DataRepublican?

Because we do, we really do.

Especially when she's making leftist, activist sites look stupid.

Case in point:

Hello KamalaHQ,



Let me guess: it’s like every other leftist activist site we’ve encountered.



Dumping their logs and recycle bin on the /var/www path thus making every single script and user activity readable without any hacking.



Channeling static spreadsheet searches through… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 5, 2026

Post continues:

... a completely open LLM endpoint with the instructions “find the entries matching this query…” and yes, we’ve seen exactly that, and we’ll document that shortly.You know why you leftists can’t do tech anymore? Well, y’all got institutionally captured starting 2012 when the CIA via UGASM decided to capture all your pet “Internet Freedom” projects… Tor, Signal, countless others. Then bound them to inclusivity and, later, the “Contributor Covenant.” Which over a hundred thousand open source projects now operate under and mandates that every autistic programmer has to operate under not hurting anyone else’s FEELZ or else they can never code again. And you wonder why, fast forward, in 2026, anti-ICE sites are getting pwned everywhere. It’s simple. You discarded old-school Silicon Valley meritocracy. As a result, you have retards who don’t know chmod and publicly expose their own personal Stripe API key. (Yes, that actually happened.) Posting screenshots like these as if they’re any evidence of tech literacy is dumb. Your side isn’t only controlled by Somalian fraudsters, they’re controlled by Somalian-level programmers. You’re finding that out the hard way. And the only way to roll back is to repudiate the Contributor Covenant, refuse the DEI capture dollars of Open Technology Fund, among other anti-competency measures.

Shhh ... don't tell them.

