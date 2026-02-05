Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL...
Guy Benson Explains How Dems Are Caught in Their Own 'Jim Crow' Trap
Oilfield Rando OWNS NYT Tool Peter Baker As Only He Can for Trying...
DHS Shreds NYT for Waiting Until Paragraph 36 to Mention This in Sob...
Her FACE! Scott Bessent Drops HEAP BIG Truth on Liz Warren About Affordability...
VIP
Maria Shriver Aghast at Trump's Unimaginable Treatment of the Press (Yeah, Let's Talk...
'Got RECEIPTS'! GOP Oversight Drops Mother of ALL Truth-Threads on Hillary's DESPERATE Dep...
She's The GOAT ... of CRINGE: Here's Kamala Harris' BIG, Important Announcement (LOL,...
Hello BACKFIRE! Ro Khanna Won't Rest Until EVERY Epstein Island Visitor Is Hauled...
Eric Swalwell AGAIN Says GOPers at the House Gym Tell Him Trump's Bad...
No WORDS: Gosh, It Sure Looks Like Obama's Former WH Counsel Gave Epstein...
Chuck Schumer Called Voter ID a Right Wing 'Jim Crow' Effort While MS...
VIP
Dems Try Convincing Women They're Too STUPID to Get ID Now That Black...
When a Post Is DAMNING Enough to Make Brit Hume Say 'HOOBOY' You...

DataRepublican Makes BRUTAL Example of KamalaHQ Explaining WHY the Left Can't do Tech Anymore and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:15 PM on February 05, 2026

Have we mentioned how much we adore DataRepublican?

Because we do, we really do.

Especially when she's making leftist, activist sites look stupid.

Case in point:

Advertisement

Post continues:

... a completely open LLM endpoint with the instructions “find the entries matching this query…” and yes, we’ve seen exactly that, and we’ll document that shortly.You know why you leftists can’t do tech anymore?

Well, y’all got institutionally captured starting 2012 when the CIA via UGASM decided to capture all your pet “Internet Freedom” projects… Tor, Signal, countless others.

Then bound them to inclusivity and, later, the “Contributor Covenant.” Which over a hundred thousand open source projects now operate under and mandates that every autistic programmer has to operate under not hurting anyone else’s FEELZ or else they can never code again.

And you wonder why, fast forward, in 2026, anti-ICE sites are getting pwned everywhere. It’s simple. You discarded old-school Silicon Valley meritocracy. As a result, you have retards who don’t know chmod and publicly expose their own personal Stripe API key. (Yes, that actually happened.)

Posting screenshots like these as if they’re any evidence of tech literacy is dumb. Your side isn’t only controlled by Somalian fraudsters, they’re controlled by Somalian-level programmers. You’re finding that out the hard way. 

And the only way to roll back is to repudiate the Contributor Covenant, refuse the DEI capture dollars of Open Technology Fund, among other anti-competency measures.

Recommended

Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL ICE Agents JUST Found Out
Sam J.
Advertisement

Shhh ... don't tell them.

============================================================

Related:

Oilfield Rando OWNS NYT Tool Peter Baker As Only He Can for Trying to Shame Jeff Bezos Over WaPo Layoffs

Her FACE! Scott Bessent Drops HEAP BIG Truth on Liz Warren About Affordability and She Can't Deal (Watch)

'Got RECEIPTS'! GOP Oversight Drops Mother of ALL Truth-Threads on Hillary's DESPERATE Deposition Dodge

Hello BACKFIRE! Ro Khanna Won't Rest Until EVERY Epstein Island Visitor Is Hauled In, Just 1 BIG Problem

No WORDS: Gosh, It Sure Looks Like Obama's Former WH Counsel Gave Epstein Some INCRIMINATING Advice (Doc)

When a Post Is DAMNING Enough to Make Brit Hume Say 'HOOBOY' You KNOW It's a Doozy (Look Out, Wes Moore)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIA CYBERSECURITY ELON MUSK ICE KAMALA HARRIS X

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL ICE Agents JUST Found Out
Sam J.
Her FACE! Scott Bessent Drops HEAP BIG Truth on Liz Warren About Affordability and She Can't Deal (Watch)
Sam J.
Guy Benson Explains How Dems Are Caught in Their Own 'Jim Crow' Trap
Doug P.
Oilfield Rando OWNS NYT Tool Peter Baker As Only He Can for Trying to Shame Jeff Bezos Over WaPo Layoffs
Sam J.
'Got RECEIPTS'! GOP Oversight Drops Mother of ALL Truth-Threads on Hillary's DESPERATE Deposition Dodge
Sam J.
DHS Shreds NYT for Waiting Until Paragraph 36 to Mention This in Sob Story About a 'California Couple'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL ICE Agents JUST Found Out Sam J.
Advertisement