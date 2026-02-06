BEEP BEEP! Louise Lucas' Grandkid's Desperate 'Granny Is a Boss' Glow-Up Attempt HILARIOUSLY Backfires

Poor Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas. Her own granddaughter put her on the short bus.

Oh, we know she 'couldn't help herself' and was trying to praise her grandmother for robbing millions of Virginians of their voice and vote at the federal level, but sadly she's not much brighter than granny and the cartoon includes the short bus.

We're not even kidding. A. Short. Bus.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha HAAAAAAAAA.

And hey, no offense meant to anyone who rides a short bus, but this is just too funny not to mock:

Welp, Virginia!



I couldn't help myself.



10-1!!! pic.twitter.com/oIKICQwNdp — Natalie Louise Lucas (Shorter)🪷 (@NatalieLShorter) February 5, 2026

Well, we couldn't help ourselves either, Natalie.

You understand.

Highly appropriate that it’s a short bus https://t.co/JMtxU3FrTS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 6, 2026

They’re bragging about the most outrageous gerrymandering.



Can I expect outrage from the “democracy activists” and “election integrity experts”?



Injunctions from Democratic federal judges?



No? Why not? https://t.co/Xto86kKeiq — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 6, 2026

And it’s a short bus https://t.co/H6lWlJKT2V — ftedd 2.0 (@fakeftedd) February 6, 2026

Louise is a troll online and in real life. Her granddaughter tried ... and failed.

How apropos, the short bus.

Inky dink! — James Junior 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 (@IIJConII) February 6, 2026

Of course it’s a short bus. — Hugh G. Rection (@Kneeknocker21) February 5, 2026

Sensing a theme here.

I am always amazed by the way Democrats celebrate when they take way people's rights. — Butey (@Butey452265) February 6, 2026

It's what they've always done. In fact, it's what they do best.

Just look at what they're trying to do to Virginia right now.

