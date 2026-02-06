All the BOOM: Sen. Eric Schmitt TORCHES Soros-Funded, Racist-Happy NGO in RUTHLESS, Receip...
BEEP BEEP! Louise Lucas' Grandkid's Desperate 'Granny Is a Boss' Glow-Up Attempt HILARIOUSLY Backfires

Sam J.
February 06, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Poor Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas. Her own granddaughter put her on the short bus.

Oh, we know she 'couldn't help herself' and was trying to praise her grandmother for robbing millions of Virginians of their voice and vote at the federal level, but sadly she's not much brighter than granny and the cartoon includes the short bus.

We're not even kidding. A. Short. Bus.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha HAAAAAAAAA.

And hey, no offense meant to anyone who rides a short bus, but this is just too funny not to mock:

Well, we couldn't help ourselves either, Natalie.

You understand.

Louise is a troll online and in real life. Her granddaughter tried ... and failed.

Sensing a theme here.

It's what they've always done. In fact, it's what they do best.

Just look at what they're trying to do to Virginia right now.

