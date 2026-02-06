GRRL, No! LOL! Kamala Harris Tries to QUIETLY Make BIG Change to Her HQ Account and HOOBOY THAT Was Dumb

Kamala Harris's team appears to have buckled under the weight of some good old-fashioned online ribbing, bumping their X handle from Headquarters67 (playing on the annoying GenZ 6-7 bit) to Headquarters68.

Advertisement

No, really.

Kamala changed it from 67 to 68. Another victory for cyber bullying. pic.twitter.com/pbayUppOnq — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 6, 2026

Keep in mind, this is the same party that thought Tim Walz was their answer to connecting with real men in the midwest, it's not like they actually have a clue about what everyday Americans are really like or want.

Faith in humanity restored. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 6, 2026

Heck, we wrote about it as well, we did our part in humiliating her.

*snicker*

Bullying - it gives me no pleasure to report - works — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser) February 6, 2026

In this case, it brings us great pleasure. Heh.

Unsatisfied with the inconsistent coverage from MSNOW, Kamala establishes her own disinformation bureau. — Dennis (@AdoptEarlyTech) February 6, 2026

Within 24 hours, Kamala took her first L 😂 — Dr. Matthimus Coleus (@mchmr96) February 6, 2026

Likely the first of many more.

I think it’s her drink counter. — Mostly Peaceful (@WonSweetWorld) February 6, 2026

This actually could work, but only in the span of 24 hours or so.

Needs infinite “what does 68 mean” replies to every poast — Alistair Chatterbury (@ACChatterbury) February 6, 2026

The first W for GenZ — ⚒Andrew Lowden, EA 🫧⚒ (@ALowd34) February 6, 2026

Hopefully the first of many more.

============================================================

Related:

So It BEGINS! Ilhan Omar Will Absolutely FLIP OUT When She Sees What James Comer JUST Dropped

All the BOOM: Sen. Eric Schmitt TORCHES Soros-Funded, Racist-Happy NGO in RUTHLESS, Receipt-Filled Thread

BEEP BEEP! Louise Lucas' Grandkid's Desperate 'Granny Is a Boss' Glow-Up Attempt HILARIOUSLY Backfires

Even Her Own Voters Can't Stand Her: Kamala's Book Tour Stop in Richmond, VA Was a HUMDINGER (Watch)

Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL ICE Agents JUST Found Out

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.