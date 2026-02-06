'Very Revealing'! One Short Word in AOC's WaPo Layoffs Take Gives Away How...
GRRL, No! LOL! Kamala Harris Tries to QUIETLY Make BIG Change to Her HQ Account and HOOBOY THAT Was Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:48 PM on February 06, 2026
Twitchy

Kamala Harris's team appears to have buckled under the weight of some good old-fashioned online ribbing, bumping their X handle from Headquarters67 (playing on the annoying GenZ 6-7 bit) to Headquarters68.

No, really.

Keep in mind, this is the same party that thought Tim Walz was their answer to connecting with real men in the midwest, it's not like they actually have a clue about what everyday Americans are really like or want.

Heck, we wrote about it as well, we did our part in humiliating her.

*snicker*

In this case, it brings us great pleasure. Heh.

Likely the first of many more.

This actually could work, but only in the span of 24 hours or so.

Hopefully the first of many more.

