Reid Hoffman's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Epstein's Files Release Just Keeps Getting WORSE

The more we learn about what is actually in the Epstein Files, the more we understand why Biden and Democrats may not have been quite so eager to release them all. Not to mention, if Trump was in the docs in any way, shape, or form that could have harmed him in 2024, they'd have magically leaked them.

Advertisement

What we've seen from the files has not been good, especially for Democrats.

Like Reid Hoffman.

It's only getting worse for him, ain't it great?

In January 2015, Reid Hoffman offered to help Jeffrey Epstein manage his negative press coverage “on the on-line front.”



The offer came just weeks after the Prince Andrew scandal broke.



In December 2014, Virginia Roberts alleged in court filings that Epstein had trafficked her… pic.twitter.com/BxEGvWJaso — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 6, 2026

Post continues:

... to Prince Andrew in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private island. Around the same time, Hoffman — a major Democratic donor who later funded E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against President Trump — purchased a sculpture as a gift for Epstein’s island and offered assistance as Epstein faced intensifying scrutiny over allegations that he operated an elite child sex-trafficking ring. In one message, Hoffman wrote to Epstein: "been giving a bit of thought to how I can help with recent press..." Additional emails indicate that Hoffman, who also financed legal efforts to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the Democratic ballot in 2024, allegedly visited Epstein’s Zorro Ranch and stayed overnight at his New York apartment. Why did Reid Hoffman offer to help Jeffrey Epstein manage negative press in 2015, as serious child sex-trafficking allegations against the convicted sex offender were coming to light?

Wonder if that's why he had his little mea culpa?

Democratic megadonor and LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman issued a mea culpa late Tuesday, acknowledging that he met and interacted with Jeffrey Epstein long after he said his relationship with the disgraced pedophile stopped.



It came after a Free Beacon report spotlighted… pic.twitter.com/K5ysSuW04g — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 5, 2026

Someone should tell Reid if he's explaining, he's already lost.

Then again, maybe don't tell him.

============================================================

Related:

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Showed Her TRUE Colors at The Grammys

GRRL, No! LOL! Kamala Harris Tries to QUIETLY Make BIG Change to Her HQ Account and HOOBOY THAT Was Dumb

So It BEGINS! Ilhan Omar Will Absolutely FLIP OUT When She Sees What James Comer JUST Dropped

All the BOOM: Sen. Eric Schmitt TORCHES Soros-Funded, Racist-Happy NGO in RUTHLESS, Receipt-Filled Thread

BEEP BEEP! Louise Lucas' Grandkid's Desperate 'Granny Is a Boss' Glow-Up Attempt HILARIOUSLY Backfires

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.