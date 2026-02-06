Reid Hoffman's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Epstein's Files Release Just Keeps Getting WORSE

It's Only February but Rep. Jamie Raskin Just Made 'the Dumbest Argument of...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on February 06, 2026
AP Photo/Noah Berger

The more we learn about what is actually in the Epstein Files, the more we understand why Biden and Democrats may not have been quite so eager to release them all. Not to mention, if Trump was in the docs in any way, shape, or form that could have harmed him in 2024, they'd have magically leaked them.

What we've seen from the files has not been good, especially for Democrats. 

Like Reid Hoffman.

It's only getting worse for him, ain't it great?

Post continues:

... to Prince Andrew in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private island.

Around the same time, Hoffman — a major Democratic donor who later funded E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against President Trump — purchased a sculpture as a gift for Epstein’s island and offered assistance as Epstein faced intensifying scrutiny over allegations that he operated an elite child sex-trafficking ring.

In one message, Hoffman wrote to Epstein: "been giving a bit of thought to how I can help with recent press..."

Additional emails indicate that Hoffman, who also financed legal efforts to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the Democratic ballot in 2024, allegedly visited Epstein’s Zorro Ranch and stayed overnight at his New York apartment.

Why did Reid Hoffman offer to help Jeffrey Epstein manage negative press in 2015, as serious child sex-trafficking allegations against the convicted sex offender were coming to light?

Wonder if that's why he had his little mea culpa?

Someone should tell Reid if he's explaining, he's already lost.

Then again, maybe don't tell him.

