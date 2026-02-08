Narrative OBLITERATED --> Watch Dana Bash Call Hakeem Jeffries Out TO HIS FACE Over Many His ICE Lies

It's not every day we see anyone on CNN call out a Democrat, let alone Dana Bash. Well, that's not fair. We have written about her doing this a few times, but it's rare.

Which is why we always write about it.

Especially when it's Hakeem Jeffries she's calling out:

Dana Bash just called out Hakeem Jeffries right to his face, live on CNN.



Jeffries was spinning wildly, claiming ICE has gone “completely out of control” and needs to be reined in through DHS reforms tied to funding bills.



But Bash hit him with a very inconvenient fact that… pic.twitter.com/RPIozNFji0 — Overton (@overton_news) February 8, 2026

Post continues:

... completely undercut his narrative. JEFFRIES: “We know that ICE is completely and totally out of control. They’ve gone WAY too far. And the American people want them reined in.” “So dramatic changes are necessary to the manner in which Department of Homeland Security officers are conducting themselves before any funding bill should move forward.” BASH: “So you say very clearly that this — and it’s clear in your proposals — is about reining in ICE and CBP.” “But those agencies, as you well know, are already very well funded through the Big Beautiful Bill Act — that’s what the president called it — and it passed last year.” “So what that means is that a shutdown would really only impact unrelated agencies.” “FEMA. TSA. FAA.”“So how does pushing for these changes — and potentially not getting them — actually help rein in an immigration crackdown?” So this is all for show. Narrative, obliterated.

Ain't it great?

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

