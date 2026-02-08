Whoa, His Eyes Get BIGGER? Adam Schiff's Reaction to ABC's Jon Karl Pushing...
'Fire MORE Writers': WAPO's Woke Super Bowl Piece Gets the DRAGGING It Deserves...
VIP
This Is QUITE the List of Fake Stories the Washington Post Has Fallen...
OH, She MAD! Ted Cruz Triggers Virginia Democrat Senator Louise Lucas Into Showing...
HA! Trump Jr. Just Needs 3 LETTERS to Humiliate Kamala Harris RAMBLING About...
He's Dead Jim, DEAD! Tulsi Gabbard Just ENDS 'Lying Hack' Mark Warner in...
Horror Show in Maryland: Police Neglect of a Homeless Camp Might Lead to...
Frequent CNN Panelist Bakari Sellers Proposes ‘Fumigating’ MAGA to Rid America of Trump’s...
FAFO Flashback: Whoopi Encouraged WaPo Subscription Cancellations That Resulted in Mass La...
VIP
Wig Out: Maxine Waters Says She Won’t Give Trump the Honor of Her...
DHS Lawyer Who Asked To Be Held in Contempt Leaves Minnesota Detail
VIP
Another Nurse Tells Us There's No Such Thing as a Good Nurse Who...
Unhinged Leftist Says When Dems Regain Power, ICE Agents Won’t Live to See...
Colombian National Used Stolen Identity to Vote and Receive $400,000 in Federal Benefits

Narrative OBLITERATED --> Watch Dana Bash Call Hakeem Jeffries Out TO HIS FACE Over Many His ICE Lies

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on February 08, 2026
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

It's not every day we see anyone on CNN call out a Democrat, let alone Dana Bash. Well, that's not fair. We have written about her doing this a few times, but it's rare.

Advertisement

Which is why we always write about it.

Especially when it's Hakeem Jeffries she's calling out: 

Post continues:

... completely undercut his narrative.

JEFFRIES: “We know that ICE is completely and totally out of control. They’ve gone WAY too far. And the American people want them reined in.”

“So dramatic changes are necessary to the manner in which Department of Homeland Security officers are conducting themselves before any funding bill should move forward.”

BASH: “So you say very clearly that this — and it’s clear in your proposals — is about reining in ICE and CBP.”

“But those agencies, as you well know, are already very well funded through the Big Beautiful Bill Act — that’s what the president called it — and it passed last year.”

“So what that means is that a shutdown would really only impact unrelated agencies.”

“FEMA. TSA. FAA.”“So how does pushing for these changes — and potentially not getting them — actually help rein in an immigration crackdown?”

So this is all for show.

Narrative, obliterated.

Recommended

Whoa, His Eyes Get BIGGER? Adam Schiff's Reaction to ABC's Jon Karl Pushing Him on Voter ID Is HILARIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ain't it great?

============================================================

Related:

'Fire MORE Writers': WAPO's Woke Super Bowl Piece Gets the DRAGGING It Deserves (and So Much More) on X

This Is QUITE the List of Fake Stories the Washington Post Has Fallen for and PUSHED in Just a Few Years

OH, She MAD! Ted Cruz Triggers Virginia Democrat Senator Louise Lucas Into Showing Her TRUE Trash Colors

HA! Trump Jr. Just Needs 3 LETTERS to Humiliate Kamala Harris RAMBLING About Why She's Against Photo ID

Tulsi Gabbard Pulls ZERO Punches in Brutal, DAMNING Post Calling Lying Hack Mark Warner Out and BOOMITY

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAKEEM JEFFRIES ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whoa, His Eyes Get BIGGER? Adam Schiff's Reaction to ABC's Jon Karl Pushing Him on Voter ID Is HILARIOUS
Sam J.
Horror Show in Maryland: Police Neglect of a Homeless Camp Might Lead to Nearby Residents Being Evicted
Aaron Walker
'Fire MORE Writers': WAPO's Woke Super Bowl Piece Gets the DRAGGING It Deserves (and So Much More) on X
Sam J.
OH, She MAD! Ted Cruz Triggers Virginia Democrat Senator Louise Lucas Into Showing Her TRUE Trash Colors
Sam J.
HA! Trump Jr. Just Needs 3 LETTERS to Humiliate Kamala Harris RAMBLING About Why She's Against Voter ID
Sam J.
He's Dead Jim, DEAD! Tulsi Gabbard Just ENDS 'Lying Hack' Mark Warner in DAMNING Post About Whistleblower
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Whoa, His Eyes Get BIGGER? Adam Schiff's Reaction to ABC's Jon Karl Pushing Him on Voter ID Is HILARIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement