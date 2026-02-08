VIP
'Fire MORE Writers': WAPO's Woke Super Bowl Piece Gets the DRAGGING It Deserves (and So Much More) on X

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on February 08, 2026
Artist Angie

Oh, look, Colin Kaepernick is in the news again.

Sorta. 

Does it even count if it's the Washington Post we're talking about? That seems debatable ... especially when they come up with something this stupid.

What?

From WaPo (Sorry):

The most relevant figure to Super Bowl LX is absent from it. The game will be played in his former home stadium, in the place where his protest made him a national lightning rod and a global symbol. The social issues swirling around America’s largest sporting spectacle carry distinct echoes of what prompted his actions and what led to his exile. And yet he remains outside the conversation and invisible within the confines of the NFL.


Colin Kaepernick might as well be a ghost.

Don't worry, we won't subject you to any more of it. It's astonishing to this managing editor that another managing editor would ever let this go ... Kaepernick hasn't been relevant in a long time and ironically, he did it to himself.

Not to mention, he doesn't sound like the nicest person:

What an a-hole.

Good point. If what Kaepernick had done really mattered, we wouldn't be here reading this garbage about him.

Seriously.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

