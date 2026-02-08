'Fire MORE Writers': WAPO's Woke Super Bowl Piece Gets the DRAGGING It Deserves (and So Much More) on X

Oh, look, Colin Kaepernick is in the news again.

Sorta.

Does it even count if it's the Washington Post we're talking about? That seems debatable ... especially when they come up with something this stupid.

The Super Bowl is being played in Colin Kaepernick's former home stadium, at a societal moment that echoes the issues he forced football fans to confront nearly 10 years ago, after he kneeled during the national anthem before a 49ers game. https://t.co/TX2l7r7msx — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 8, 2026

What?

From WaPo (Sorry):

The most relevant figure to Super Bowl LX is absent from it. The game will be played in his former home stadium, in the place where his protest made him a national lightning rod and a global symbol. The social issues swirling around America’s largest sporting spectacle carry distinct echoes of what prompted his actions and what led to his exile. And yet he remains outside the conversation and invisible within the confines of the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick might as well be a ghost.

Don't worry, we won't subject you to any more of it. It's astonishing to this managing editor that another managing editor would ever let this go ... Kaepernick hasn't been relevant in a long time and ironically, he did it to himself.

Not to mention, he doesn't sound like the nicest person:

Sat across from Kaepernick on a flight. An old lady came up, asked for an autograph for her grandson. He dismissively said "I don't do that". She returned to her seat, embarrassed.



WaPo writers still think he's worthy of a pedestal. Good riddance to their endless white guilt. https://t.co/iYo1Z8Hg28 — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) February 8, 2026

What an a-hole.

I'm convinced that if Colin Kaepernick had the talent of Patrick Mahomes, he'd still be playing in the NFL, despite his political views.



I'm also convinced that if WaPo didn't publish woke pieces that try to turn Superbowl Sunday into a political reckoning, they might still have… — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 8, 2026

You idiots can’t help it. Enjoy unemployment — Brickhouse (@Brick_House04) February 8, 2026

You understand that publishing this kind of thing means your movement failed and is dead now, right? — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) February 8, 2026

Good point. If what Kaepernick had done really mattered, we wouldn't be here reading this garbage about him.

You need to fire more writers. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 8, 2026

Seriously.

