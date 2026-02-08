Narrative OBLITERATED --> Watch Dana Bash Call Hakeem Jeffires Out TO HIS FACE...
OH, She MAD! Ted Cruz Triggers Virginia Democrat Senator Louise Lucas Into Showing Her TRUE Trash Colors

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:19 AM on February 08, 2026
Meme

Ted Cruz called Virginia Democrats out for the gross abuse of power. What's interesting about this post is he points out the change in Texas, and that even with redistricting, Democrats still have representation in Texas.

Unlike what Democrats are trying to do to Republicans in Virginia.

If you are not familiar with Senator Louise Lucas, consider yourself lucky. She is literally one of the worst senators we've ever seen, and we'd say that even if she were a Republican. They complain about Trump, but they also act like this:

When she was called out, she claimed she was responding to haters.

We told you, she's awful.

Her district is a mess, by the way. One in five live in poverty, and it's the second-highest area for violent crime in Virginia, only outdone by Richmond itself. But she's too busy trolling on X to do anything about that; not to mention, she's been in office since God was a boy, and her district has only gotten worse.

We've heard people say that this is what happens when a drug dealer runs a district into the ground.

Hey, we didn't say it, we've just heard people say it.

Ahem.

============================================================

