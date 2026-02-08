OH, She MAD! Ted Cruz Triggers Virginia Democrat Senator Louise Lucas Into Showing Her TRUE Trash Colors

Ted Cruz called Virginia Democrats out for the gross abuse of power. What's interesting about this post is he points out the change in Texas, and that even with redistricting, Democrats still have representation in Texas.

Advertisement

Unlike what Democrats are trying to do to Republicans in Virginia.

A brazen abuse of power & an insult to democracy.



47% of VA voted Trump. They will now get just 9% of the seats.



52% of VA voters voted Harris. Now they get 91% of the seats.



(By comparison, in TX, 56% voted Trump; GOP gets 79% of the seats.) https://t.co/tK1avgRW9N — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 6, 2026

If you are not familiar with Senator Louise Lucas, consider yourself lucky. She is literally one of the worst senators we've ever seen, and we'd say that even if she were a Republican. They complain about Trump, but they also act like this:

You all started it and we fucking finished it. https://t.co/JU3IR4eEHt — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 7, 2026

When she was called out, she claimed she was responding to haters.

We told you, she's awful.

I have learned that being politically correct is lost on haters so I speak

the language that they understand. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 7, 2026

Her district is a mess, by the way. One in five live in poverty, and it's the second-highest area for violent crime in Virginia, only outdone by Richmond itself. But she's too busy trolling on X to do anything about that; not to mention, she's been in office since God was a boy, and her district has only gotten worse.

We've heard people say that this is what happens when a drug dealer runs a district into the ground.

Hey, we didn't say it, we've just heard people say it.

Ahem.

============================================================

Related:

HA! Trump Jr. Just Needs 3 LETTERS to Humiliate Kamala Harris RAMBLING About Why She's Against Photo ID

Tulsi Gabbard Pulls ZERO Punches in Brutal, DAMNING Post Calling Lying Hack Mark Warner Out and BOOMITY

Reid Hoffman's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Epstein's Files Release Just Keeps Getting WORSE

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Showed Her TRUE Colors at The Grammys

GRRL, No! LOL! Kamala Harris Tries to QUIETLY Make BIG Change to Her HQ Account and HOOBOY THAT Was Dumb

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.