BACKPEDAL! The Guardian Walks Back Tulsi Gabbard Hit-Piece (Check Out Who Their Source Was, It's a HOOT)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on February 09, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

As Twitchy readers know, The Guardian wrote a fairly ugly hit piece about a so-called whistleblower who blew the whistle on Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard, of course, denied it and ultimately made them all look stupid.

Especially now that we know who was involved in putting everything together ... you'll see a bunch of familiar names here:

Post continues:

Bakaj has now walked back the whole story. The British intelligence-ran Guardian are now having to "correct" i.e. retract.

There's more, of course.

Post continues:

... how the leak was organized. 

I assume they washed it through UK because it's too sensitive to do in the US where they would run into national security issues. Whereas once published, then the US papers can quote the British ones. 

Standard CIA tactic is placing fake stories through foreign newspapers. 

So I would say it's the anti-Trump elements in the CIA and the NSA as well as Warner and his crew plus the British. 

Just like Russiagate

While we're certainly not experts, the names involved in this hit piece DO sound very familiar to the group who tried to take Trump down, including the Mark Warner connection.

You'd think they'd have learned their lesson by now, but no.

Stay tuned.

============================================================

============================================================

