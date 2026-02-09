NO BUENO! Elmo Has Some 'Splainin' to Do After CREEPY Reaction to Bad Bunny's Very ADULT Super Bowl Set

There's a reason he calls himself Bad Bunny.

Guess the NFL thought if Bunny sang in Spanish, it wouldn't be a big deal if what he was singing was foul. What is odd, though, is seeing a Sesame Street character cheering the adult show. This proves that either Elmo doesn't speak Spanish, or he has some serious explaining to do.

Even if Bunny didn't sing adult songs, this is just a creepy reaction for a woke moron writing for a formerly beloved character.

That Bunny was AMAZING. Elmo thinks he should be called Good Bunny! Elmo loves you, Mr. Good Bunny! ❤️🎶🐰 — Elmo (@elmo) February 9, 2026

We are seeing plenty of posts with Bad Bunny's lyrics in English, but we don't want Google coming after us (cough cough) so we'll just include a post where you can go look for yourselves. Note, the lyrics are bad ... really bad. And if he sang in English, he wouldn't have been allowed to sing the songs he sang.

Ok, we'll include a little since we can edit them this way; this is from Safaera which was on his set list last night:

Hell, what safaera

You have a f**king amazing a*s

Anything that gets you breaking the highway

Move it, move it, move it, move it

We promise, it doesn't get better, EL OH EL.

What did he say, Elmo?



Type it out for the little kids who don’t speak Spanish.



Come on, Elmo. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 9, 2026

Elmo, I had no idea you were a fan of music that encourages drinking and random sex with strangers. You’ve changed, guy. — Elaine L. York (@AELeighton2) February 9, 2026

Same bro, same.

Day drinking is not a good look for a bag of fuzzy cloth. — El Conquistador (@MarkBidwell55) February 9, 2026

was this Elmo's favorite part?https://t.co/PimEvhi2Q0 — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) February 9, 2026

Elmo, for SHAME!

