NO BUENO! Elmo Has Some 'Splainin' to Do After CREEPY Reaction to Bad Bunny's Very ADULT Super Bowl Set

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:12 AM on February 09, 2026
Twitter

There's a reason he calls himself Bad Bunny.

Guess the NFL thought if Bunny sang in Spanish, it wouldn't be a big deal if what he was singing was foul. What is odd, though, is seeing a Sesame Street character cheering the adult show. This proves that either Elmo doesn't speak Spanish, or he has some serious explaining to do.

Even if Bunny didn't sing adult songs, this is just a creepy reaction for a woke moron writing for a formerly beloved character.

We are seeing plenty of posts with Bad Bunny's lyrics in English, but we don't want Google coming after us (cough cough) so we'll just include a post where you can go look for yourselves. Note, the lyrics are bad ... really bad. And if he sang in English, he wouldn't have been allowed to sing the songs he sang.

Ok, we'll include a little since we can edit them this way; this is from Safaera which was on his set list last night: 

Hell, what safaera 
You have a f**king amazing a*s 
Anything that gets you breaking the highway 
Move it, move it, move it, move it 

We promise, it doesn't get better, EL OH EL.

Same bro, same.

Elmo, for SHAME!

