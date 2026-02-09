Nepotism! Conflicts of Interest! Fraud! OH MY! MN State Whistleblowers Start Leaking Docs and HOOBOY

We know 'tick tock' is overused these days but when we look at Minnesota, Tim Walz, and the state whistleblowers' account that is starting to leak some documents?

It works, you know?

TICK FREAKING TOCK, TIMMY:

We’re releasing documents. First of a large series.



This is MN DHS leadership with NEPOTISM & CONFLICTS OF INTEREST. Please share widely.



More documents to come! pic.twitter.com/CVONINlgc7 — Minnesota Staff Fraud Reporting Commentary (@Minnesota_DHS) February 8, 2026

Nepotism. Conflicts of Interest. Democrats? Never.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

The real question should be: Who else at MN DHS benefits from poor agency management? Many. — Minnesota Staff Fraud Reporting Commentary (@Minnesota_DHS) February 8, 2026

And we imagine they all have some connection to the government.

Question: Would you commit nepotism and conflicts of interest for thousands of dollars - if the only penalty is a 1-day suspension? Is a 1-day suspension much of a deterrent?



This is only one example of MANY. — Minnesota Staff Fraud Reporting Commentary (@Minnesota_DHS) February 9, 2026

This is gonna be good.

The Testimony at the Congressional House Oversight Committee on 1/7/2026 was watched very closely by our staff.



We are so proud of Reps Marion Rarick, Kristin Robbins, and Walter Hudson for standing up for Minnesota and taking a strong stance against fraud, bringing visibility… — Minnesota Staff Fraud Reporting Commentary (@Minnesota_DHS) February 9, 2026

Post continues:

... to this major issue affecting all Minnesotans. And for protecting us. We were disappointed by the antics of the Democratic Party. Politics should be a position of honor and trust but their screaming matches, clownish antics, and irrelevant arguments has alienated many of our staff who are or were Democratic Party supporters. But most of all. The recount of the retaliation we experienced under the Tim Walz administration was what really moved us. For some our staff, there was a feeling of vindication. For others, there were tears. Tears of admiration to Reps Rarick, Robbins, and Hudson. But also, tears of pain. MN DHS has tormented and beat staff down for speaking the truth and trying to stop fraud. Imagine this.. you are punished and vilified for trying to serve the public well and be good stewards of public funds. As our group grows, we are learning increasingly alarming stories about fraud.

And they're sharing them with us all.

