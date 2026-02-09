VIP
Nepotism! Conflicts of Interest! Fraud! OH MY! MN State Whistleblowers Start Leaking Docs and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:51 AM on February 09, 2026
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

We know 'tick tock' is overused these days but when we look at Minnesota, Tim Walz, and the state whistleblowers' account that is starting to leak some documents? 

It works, you know?

TICK FREAKING TOCK, TIMMY:

Nepotism. Conflicts of Interest. Democrats? Never.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

And we imagine they all have some connection to the government.

This is gonna be good.

Post continues:

... to this major issue affecting all Minnesotans. And for protecting us.

We were disappointed by the antics of the Democratic Party. Politics should be a position of honor and trust but their screaming matches, clownish antics, and irrelevant arguments has alienated many of our staff who are or were Democratic Party supporters.

But most of all. The recount of the retaliation we experienced under the Tim Walz administration was what really moved us. For some our staff, there was a feeling of vindication. For others, there were tears. Tears of admiration to Reps Rarick, Robbins, and Hudson. But also, tears of pain.

MN DHS has tormented and beat staff down for speaking the truth and trying to stop fraud. Imagine this.. you are punished and vilified for trying to serve the public well and be good stewards of public funds.

As our group grows, we are learning increasingly alarming stories about fraud.

And they're sharing them with us all.

============================================================

