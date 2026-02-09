WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows...
'Have a NICE Day': DataRepublican ENDS The Expert™ Tom Nichols in HEATED Back and Forth About Hegseth

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on February 09, 2026
Meme

It's been a while since we last wrote about Tom Nichols, not because he stopped saying and writing stupid things, but because we'd only think he's newsworthy if he weren't saying and writing stupid things.

He only crossed our timeline because DataRepublican decided to make an example of him.

This is good:

Blah blah blah blah blah.

Here is where DR chimes in:

Post continues:

... existential threats, and whom exposed as a double agent.

But I took a look at your LinkedIn. I had no clue you actually held a professorship at the Naval War College. @infantrydort nailed it: your mere presence there demands a hard look at the entire institution. 

And as for the rest of your post. Hegseth doesn't tremble at War College seminars. Especially not when the faculty included someone like you.

Nichols tried clapping back:

And as you already know, that was really stupid.

Post continues:

... who have actually attended War Colleges. One example you blocked is @CynicalPublius.

What follows is his diagnosis and prescription.

Have a nice day.

And boom.

Note, it turns out Nichols has blocked a lot of people who know more than he does:

*popcorn*

