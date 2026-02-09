'Have a NICE Day': DataRepublican ENDS The Expert™ Tom Nichols in HEATED Back and Forth About Hegseth

It's been a while since we last wrote about Tom Nichols, not because he stopped saying and writing stupid things, but because we'd only think he's newsworthy if he weren't saying and writing stupid things.

He only crossed our timeline because DataRepublican decided to make an example of him.

This is good:

Hegseth is exactly the kind of narrow, educated-but-not-intelligent, narcissistic springbutt kind of officer faculty always dreaded getting in a War College seminar. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 7, 2026

Blah blah blah blah blah.

Here is where DR chimes in:

Hello Mr. Nichols,



Your takes have been predictably idiotic for years. Up until today, I had dismissed you as just another forgettable Atlantic opinion hack... alongside with Anne Applebaum, architect of Biden's "Soul of the Nation" speech that branded half the country as… pic.twitter.com/cis0L3phiz — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 8, 2026

Post continues:

... existential threats, and whom exposed as a double agent. But I took a look at your LinkedIn. I had no clue you actually held a professorship at the Naval War College. @infantrydort nailed it: your mere presence there demands a hard look at the entire institution. And as for the rest of your post. Hegseth doesn't tremble at War College seminars. Especially not when the faculty included someone like you.

Nichols tried clapping back:

I wonder how many of these people have ever attended any of our war colleges, know anything about them, or know why they exist at all.

More to come. https://t.co/z6uEuTotC6 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 8, 2026

And as you already know, that was really stupid.

Hello Mr. Nichols (again),



You’re correct: I don’t share the lived experience of a War College. The military made that determination when it decided Deaf women are unfit for combat.



But your question has a simple answer.



You get “these people” because you block critics who… pic.twitter.com/CAYSGlQW1A — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 8, 2026

Post continues:

... who have actually attended War Colleges. One example you blocked is @CynicalPublius. What follows is his diagnosis and prescription. Have a nice day.

And boom.

Note, it turns out Nichols has blocked a lot of people who know more than he does:

Thank you for calling idiot Tommy out @DataRepublican. He blocked me years ago. He couldn’t handle disagreement from a Navy War College grad I suppose. This unqualified guy has never seen the things that infantry soldiers like @PeteHegseth have seen and experienced while leading… https://t.co/M6LUqPExKr pic.twitter.com/0faHNtLtJ1 — Rob Maness (@RobManess) February 9, 2026

Wow. Professor Tom has blocked a surprising number of War College graduates.



Then he goes: "My critics can't rebut me because they didn't go to War College."



It's a cute trick. And, not going to lie, mocking it beats watching the Super Bowl. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 9, 2026

*popcorn*

