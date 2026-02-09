WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows...
Sen. Mike Lee Has a Question About the MASSIVE Number of Private Jets...
'Have a NICE Day': DataRepublican ENDS The Expert™ Tom Nichols in HEATED Back...
DHS's Tricia McLaughlin Sinks Another Media Attempt to Push the 'Non-Violent' Angle on...
VIP
This Post Summing Up the 'Problems With Both Sides' DECIMATES the Left
'AY DIOS MIO!' LOL! TMZ's Kid Rock Vs. Bad Bunny Poll NOT Going...
VIP
NY Times Had ALL the 'Fingerprints of Climate Change' Bases Covered These Last...
Nepotism! Conflicts of Interest! Fraud! OH MY! MN State Whistleblowers Start Leaking Docs...
NO BUENO! Elmo Has Some 'Splainin' to Do After CREEPY Reaction to Bad...
Jonathan Turley Spots Major 'ID Requirements Are Jim Crow 2.0' Hypocrisy at Dem...
BACKPEDAL! The Guardian Walks Back Tulsi Gabbard Hit-Piece (Check Out Who Their Source...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Duper Bowl: Ed Krassenstein’s ‘Liam Ramos’ Bad Bunny Grammy Hoax Post Gets Boost...
What the Canuck? Confused Public Has Questions About Canadian Olympic Team’s Bizarre Fashi...

Catherine Herridge's BRUTAL Update Includes Outlet's Anonymous Dem Source With BAD NEWS for the Clintons

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on February 09, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Have we mentioned how much we adore Catherine Herridge?

Because we do. 

Absolutely.

She is one of a handful of investigative journalists who actually bother to do their jobs instead of acting as some propaganda platform for the Democratic Party. Seems she has some bad news for the Clintons in her latest update/newsletter.

Advertisement

Well, bad for them, anyway.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... Americans on then Secretary Clinton’s watch.

One mainstream media outlet is quoting anonymous democratic sources who say the former President and First Lady are now too much baggage for the party.

Thank you for subscribing and supporting independent journalism!

No, no, thank YOU, Catherine. We so miss real, independent journalism.

And wow, the Democrats have finally decided the Clintons are too corrupt for even them ... that's REALLY REALLY REALLY bad. Heck, Democrats helped Jay Jones get elected; you know, the guy who texted about putting two bullets in a Republican's head and watching his small children die in their mother's arms.

They let THAT go, but have finally had enough of Bubba and Hill-dawg?

Hrm. We have to wonder if that means even the party thinks Bill and Hillary are finally going to see some consequences for their alleged decades-long corruption.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Heck, might as well.

We shall see.

============================================================

Related:

'Have a NICE Day': DataRepublican ENDS The Expert™ Tom Nichols in HEATED Back and Forth About Hegseth

This Post Summing Up the 'Problems With Both Sides' DECIMATES the Left

'AY DIOS MIO!' LOL! TMZ's Kid Rock Vs. Bad Bunny Poll NOT Going the Way They Wanted

Nepotism! Conflicts of Interest! Fraud! OH MY! MN State Whistleblowers Start Leaking Docs and HOOBOY

NO BUENO! Elmo Has Some 'Splainin' to Do After CREEPY Reaction to Bad Bunny's Very ADULT Super Bowl Set

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BILL CLINTON CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows (Hint: Lefties Are Gonna Lefty)
Sam J.
'Have a NICE Day': DataRepublican ENDS The Expert™ Tom Nichols in HEATED Back and Forth About Hegseth
Sam J.
Sen. Mike Lee Has a Question About the MASSIVE Number of Private Jets Leaving S.F. After the Super Bowl
Doug P.
Nepotism! Conflicts of Interest! Fraud! OH MY! MN State Whistleblowers Start Leaking Docs and HOOBOY
Sam J.
'AY DIOS MIO!' LOL! TMZ's Kid Rock Vs. Bad Bunny Poll NOT Going the Way They Wanted
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement