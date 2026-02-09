Catherine Herridge's BRUTAL Update Includes Outlet's Anonymous Dem Source With BAD NEWS for the Clintons

Have we mentioned how much we adore Catherine Herridge?

Because we do.

Absolutely.

She is one of a handful of investigative journalists who actually bother to do their jobs instead of acting as some propaganda platform for the Democratic Party. Seems she has some bad news for the Clintons in her latest update/newsletter.

Well, bad for them, anyway.

Take a look:

In this week's newsletter for @C__Herridge subscribers via @x Articles:



Three Clinton Scandals Have Come Together At Once



- Epstein Files

- Contempt of Congress for refusing to testify about Epstein

- A new indictment in the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack which killed four… pic.twitter.com/zcrKN3rt8M — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) February 9, 2026

Post continues:

... Americans on then Secretary Clinton’s watch. One mainstream media outlet is quoting anonymous democratic sources who say the former President and First Lady are now too much baggage for the party. Thank you for subscribing and supporting independent journalism!

No, no, thank YOU, Catherine. We so miss real, independent journalism.

And wow, the Democrats have finally decided the Clintons are too corrupt for even them ... that's REALLY REALLY REALLY bad. Heck, Democrats helped Jay Jones get elected; you know, the guy who texted about putting two bullets in a Republican's head and watching his small children die in their mother's arms.

They let THAT go, but have finally had enough of Bubba and Hill-dawg?

Hrm. We have to wonder if that means even the party thinks Bill and Hillary are finally going to see some consequences for their alleged decades-long corruption.

Considering Watergate started her it would be ironic if a Watergate type event finished her. — The Greatest Degeneration (@1Aerosavant) February 9, 2026

Might as well bring up their money laundering and corruption with the Clinton Foundation while you're at it — MAGA Buzz (@NYDude88) February 9, 2026

Heck, might as well.

The Clintons are going to be much help to the democrat party anymore, and the Obama's are also on their way out. — Think (@PotusPostulate) February 9, 2026

We shall see.

============================================================

