BRO ... Get a Room! John Brennan's Trump/Obama Meme Meltdown Turns Into Hilarious CRINGE-Fest (Watch)

Former CIA Director John Brennan appeared on MSNBC to clutch his pearls over President Trump's posting of a meme video mocking Barack Obama, lamenting how much he misses the "decency and integrity" of the Obama era.

Advertisement

Brennan sounds like he's talking about an ex who broke up with him.

It's just weird.

John Brennan condemns Trump for Obama meme video post, says he misses the days of Barack Obama:



"Every day I witnessed his decency, his integrity."



Ah, yes. The decency and integrity of running a hoax to take down an incoming president. pic.twitter.com/a2SKkp6p5l — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2026

Why does this guy always look like he just smelled a fart?

You know what, don't answer that. And we get it, he hates Trump, but c'mon man, have a little dignity, you know?

John Brennan belongs at the bottom of a large pit — The Panic (@ThePanic16) February 8, 2026

Brennan talking about decency and integrity might be the most ironic thing that I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/s7BUkQKuG3 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) February 8, 2026

Good point. Brennan wouldn't know a thing about decency and integrity if both fell out of the sky, landed on his big, puffy, red, bloated face, and started to wiggle.

He's going to miss him a lot more when he's in prison — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) February 9, 2026

*cough cough*

Well maybe they can share cell when this whole Russia gate thing is adjudicated. — Bill Hinds (@billhinds302) February 8, 2026

Aww, always thinking of ways to be kind and giving, right? Heh.

Brennan 😂😂😂😂😂 what a useless Turd — Just Chris (@CBoutell) February 8, 2026

That sums it up nicely.

============================================================

Related:

WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows (Hint: Lefties Are Gonna Lefty)

Catherine Herridge's BRUTAL Update Includes Outlet's Anonymous Dem Source With BAD NEWS for the Clintons

'Have a NICE Day': DataRepublican ENDS The Expert™ Tom Nichols in HEATED Back and Forth About Hegseth

This Post Summing Up the 'Problems With Both Sides' DECIMATES the Left

'AY DIOS MIO!' LOL! TMZ's Kid Rock Vs. Bad Bunny Poll NOT Going the Way They Wanted

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.