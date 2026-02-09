So Much WOOF: Wes Moore TORCHED for Playing the Race Card While LYING...
BRO ... Get a Room! John Brennan's Trump/Obama Meme Meltdown Turns Into Hilarious CRINGE-Fest (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on February 09, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Former CIA Director John Brennan appeared on MSNBC to clutch his pearls over President Trump's posting of a meme video mocking Barack Obama, lamenting how much he misses the "decency and integrity" of the Obama era.

Brennan sounds like he's talking about an ex who broke up with him.

It's just weird.

Why does this guy always look like he just smelled a fart?

You know what, don't answer that. And we get it, he hates Trump, but c'mon man, have a little dignity, you know?

Good point. Brennan wouldn't know a thing about decency and integrity if both fell out of the sky, landed on his big, puffy, red, bloated face, and started to wiggle.

*cough cough*

Aww, always thinking of ways to be kind and giving, right? Heh.

That sums it up nicely.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

