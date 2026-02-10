Cuz THIS Is What Innocent People Do. TOTALLY: Fulton County Just Made Things...
Narrative NUKED! Lefties Already MELTING Down Over Latest Epstein BOMBSHELL That All But Exonerates Trump

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:16 AM on February 10, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Well, what do you know? Even ABC News is reporting that Trump alerted the cops about Jeffrey Epstein in the mid-2000s.

Trump also banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago around this same time.

You know this pained ABC to share ... which makes it even more enjoyable.

Duh.

From ABC News:

A former Palm Beach, Florida, police chief who investigated Jeffrey Epstein in the mid-2000s told the FBI he had received a call from Donald Trump at the time to say "thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this," according to an FBI account of an interview with the ex-police chief in 2019.

The Miami Herald was the first to report on the document.

President Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and has said that he cut off contact with his former friend more than 20 years ago.

Trump has claimed that he booted Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after discovering that he was poaching employees from the club’s spa.

C'mon, we've been saying this for months (years?). If Trump was in the Epstein files in any way, shape, or form that could implicate him in the sex ring, it would have magically leaked long before now, and especially in 2024, when Democrats had already proven they would do anything to stop him from winning again.

Thank God they failed, just sayin'.

============================================================

