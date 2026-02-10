SNORT* Gad Saad's List of Things MORE Intellectual Than Jasmine Crockett a (Hilariously) BEAUTIFUL Thing

If you have to tell people you're intellectual, you're not.

And the fact that Jasmine Crockett did just this proves our point. True intellectuals don't have to tell others; they just know. It's just who they are, and it's obvious when dealing with them, and trust us, Crockett is no intellectual.

We're not sure she could beat AOC in a spelling contest, just sayin'.

So you see why this is so funny, right?

Jasmine Crockett: “I’ve always been someone who has been intellectual.”



😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/2lTzjUBn6N — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 10, 2026

Gad Saad was good enough to put together a list of things that are more intellectual than Crockett:

Things more intellectual than @JasmineForUS:

1) sand

2) rocks

3) my elliptical

4) Ebola https://t.co/09gXmoOokW — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 10, 2026

Ebola.

HA HA HA HA

Ouch.

I use this often, but it is most appropriate now... pic.twitter.com/GYlc0RGQy2 — Boodro's Texas Kitchen (@BoodroTex) February 10, 2026

Single cell organisms — SusanLovesAmerica❤️🇺🇸 (@shangrimom) February 10, 2026

How DARE she insult single-cell organisms this way?!

When someone has to brag about their intelligence rather than show by example... there is a problem there. pic.twitter.com/lK8KP0qMvo — Boodro's Texas Kitchen (@BoodroTex) February 10, 2026

It's sort of like how if you have to tell people you're a lady, you're not.

Stuff you find behind a vending machine that hasn’t been moved for five years. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) February 10, 2026

Somewhere, a Twinkie weeps.

I wouldn't trust her to run a gas stove. Dear God. — TheHellion (@hellion2172) February 10, 2026

Excellent point.

