Matt Van Swol Posts an Epic Takedown of Anti-ICE Protesters at Target
Slate: Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Proved That for 'Oppressed' Groups, Joy Is Resistance
Rep. Melanie Stansbury Says Trump Is at the Center of Largest Sex Trafficking...
Andy Beshear: His Faith Led Him to Veto ‘The Nastiest Piece of Anti-LGBTQ...
Bill Melugin FINISHES the Dem/Media's Desperate and Dishonest 'Non-Violent Illegal' Spin
Politico: Dems Now Fear Body Cameras Could Be Mass Surveillance Tool for ICE
Jasmine Crockett Says They’re Playing Games to Distract From Trump’s Mentions in the...
Olympic Skier Says He’s Proud to Use His ‘Platform’ to Send ICE a...

*SNORT* Gad Saad's List of Things MORE Intellectual Than Jasmine Crockett a (Hilariously) BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on February 10, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

If you have to tell people you're intellectual, you're not.

And the fact that Jasmine Crockett did just this proves our point. True intellectuals don't have to tell others; they just know. It's just who they are, and it's obvious when dealing with them, and trust us, Crockett is no intellectual.

We're not sure she could beat AOC in a spelling contest, just sayin'. 

So you see why this is so funny, right?

Gad Saad was good enough to put together a list of things that are more intellectual than Crockett:

Ebola.

HA HA HA HA

Ouch.

How DARE she insult single-cell organisms this way?!

It's sort of like how if you have to tell people you're a lady, you're not.

============================================================

