AYFKM?! ABC News' Headline About Canadian Trans Shooter SO UNBELIEVABLY BAD They Lock Down Replies

Would you look at that? ABC News was so concerned about showing respect to the monster that shot and killed nine people (at the time of this writing, many are still in critical condition) that even in death, they called him a woman. Jesse Van Rootselaar was a man.

Advertisement

Not a woman.

And they wonder why we all make fun of them:

#BREAKING: The person who carried out a school massacre is an 18-year-old woman with mental health issues, but she did not give a motive for one of the worst mass shootings in Canada's history. https://t.co/qOfSYsFDAw — ABC News (@abcnews) February 11, 2026

The article isn't any better; they're still calling him a woman...

From ABC News:

Canadian police have identified the person who carried out a school massacre as an 18-year-old woman with mental health issues. The killer, who police named as Jesse Van Rootselaar, killed herself after the shooting on Tuesday, local time, in Tumbler Ridge, a remote community in the Pacific province of British Columbia. Police revised the death toll down to nine from the initially reported 10, including the shooter. "We have a history of police attendance at the family residence. Some of those calls are related to mental health issues," Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commander of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia, told a press conference.

Yes, he thought he was a chick, which tells us he was mentally ill. WAKE UP, PEOPLE.

Oh, and as we said in our headline, ABC locked down replies on this hot dumpster fire of awful, so they knew it wouldn't be well-received.

It's a man. And notice how they turned off replies so no one will see them get destroyed with incorrect facts. https://t.co/N7lMfrWfJk — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) February 12, 2026

The shooter was someone so mentally deranged they couldn’t tell they were a man. You’re mentally unstable if you call a man in a dress a woman. https://t.co/EPv0jHatuC — SladeG ✝️ 🇺🇲 (@Slad3G) February 12, 2026

We all know it’s a man. Stop with the lies. https://t.co/XF2gf1eHM2 — Jude (@Jude90293402) February 12, 2026

A man with mental health issues. You vile mother f-ers. @abcnews https://t.co/yjmcfsCyjW — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) February 12, 2026

BREAKING: When the shooter has a penis, he's a man.



Get your basic facts correct. https://t.co/qFWwlpRudN — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) February 12, 2026

It's science, ABC.

============================================================

Related:

Chris Murphy's Posts Are ALWAYS Dumb, but THIS Trump Post Proves He WANTS to Get Sued for Defamation

Seth Dillon ENDS Anti-Semitic CRAZY at WH Religious Liberties Commission Meeting As Only HE Can (Watch)

He's Gonna CRY! Dan Goldman CLEARLY Did Not Expect ICE Director Lyons to Tell Him WHERE to Go (Watch)

Question Nutso Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver Asked ICE Director So DUMB It Made the Whole ROOM Groan (WATCH)

Hey, Look ... It's BILL! Democrats Will FREAK When They See VH1 Video About Epstein from 25 Years Ago

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.