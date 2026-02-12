AYFKM?! ABC News' Headline About Canadian Trans Shooter SO UNBELIEVABLY BAD They Lock Down Replies

Never Trump Toad Tries RUNNING (Locks Down) After Nasty Post About John Ekdahl's...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on February 12, 2026
Twitchy

Would you look at that? ABC News was so concerned about showing respect to the monster that shot and killed nine people (at the time of this writing, many are still in critical condition) that even in death, they called him a woman. Jesse Van Rootselaar was a man.

Not a woman.

And they wonder why we all make fun of them:

The article isn't any better; they're still calling him a woman...

From ABC News:

Canadian police have identified the person who carried out a school massacre as an 18-year-old woman with mental health issues.

The killer, who police named as Jesse Van Rootselaar, killed herself after the shooting on Tuesday, local time, in Tumbler Ridge, a remote community in the Pacific province of British Columbia.

Police revised the death toll down to nine from the initially reported 10, including the shooter.

"We have a history of police attendance at the family residence. Some of those calls are related to mental health issues," Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commander of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia, told a press conference.

Yes, he thought he was a chick, which tells us he was mentally ill. WAKE UP, PEOPLE.

Oh, and as we said in our headline, ABC locked down replies on this hot dumpster fire of awful, so they knew it wouldn't be well-received. 

It's science, ABC.

