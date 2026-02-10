Seth Dillon ENDS Anti-Semitic CRAZY at WH Religious Liberties Commission Meeting As Only HE Can (Watch)

Watching this clip from the White House Religious Liberties Commission, we can't help but wonder who let crazy sit at the table.

Luckily, Seth Dillon brought some levity to the situation because it could have gone really badly, really quickly.

Honestly, even with Dillon's pushback, this was ... well, take a look for yourself.

Watch:

🚨 At the White House Religious Liberties Commission meeting this morning, one of the attendees, Carrie Prejean Boller, aggressively defended Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson while confronting Seth Dillon



Boller, who said she watches Owens everyday, demanded that Dillon stop… pic.twitter.com/aey4K559B3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) February 9, 2026

Post continues:

... calling Owens an "antisemite". She also wore a pin of the U.S. flag and the Palestinian flag.

Palestinian flag. Really? Ok, red flag number ONE.

They continued:

Boller: "I don't know why you keep bringing her up and Tucker" Dillon: "Well, because they're the two most famous antisemites" (crowd cheers) Dillon explained that Owens "goes far beyond not merely supporting Zionism", noting that she often denigrates Jews directly Dillon later asks Boller if she thinks anything Owens has said is antisemitic Boller responds: "No I don't. ... I have not heard one thing out of her mouth that I would say is antisemitic"

If she has not heard one thing out of Owens' mouth that she would say is antisemitic, then either she doesn't know what the word actually means, or she's not watching Owens every day. Just sayin'.

Woof.

Why was this even allowed? — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) February 10, 2026

We were wondering the same damn thing.

Not the sharpest tool in the shed. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 10, 2026

Not the brightest crayon in the box.

Not the brightest bulb.

Etcetera etcetera.

