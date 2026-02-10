He's Gonna CRY! Dan Goldman CLEARLY Did Not Expect ICE Director Lyons to...
Seth Dillon ENDS Anti-Semitic CRAZY at WH Religious Liberties Commission Meeting As Only HE Can (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:48 PM on February 10, 2026
Twitchy

Watching this clip from the White House Religious Liberties Commission, we can't help but wonder who let crazy sit at the table. 

Luckily, Seth Dillon brought some levity to the situation because it could have gone really badly, really quickly. 

Honestly, even with Dillon's pushback, this was ... well, take a look for yourself.

Watch:

Post continues:

... calling Owens an "antisemite". She also wore a pin of the U.S. flag and the Palestinian flag.

Palestinian flag. Really? Ok, red flag number ONE.

They continued:

Boller: "I don't know why you keep bringing her up and Tucker"

Dillon: "Well, because they're the two most famous antisemites" (crowd cheers)

Dillon explained that Owens "goes far beyond not merely supporting Zionism", noting that she often denigrates Jews directly 

Dillon later asks Boller if she thinks anything Owens has said is antisemitic

Boller responds: "No I don't. ... I have not heard one thing out of her mouth that I would say is antisemitic"

If she has not heard one thing out of Owens' mouth that she would say is antisemitic, then either she doesn't know what the word actually means, or she's not watching Owens every day. Just sayin'.

He's Gonna CRY! Dan Goldman CLEARLY Did Not Expect ICE Director Lyons to Tell Him WHERE to Go (Watch)
Sam J.
Woof.

We were wondering the same damn thing.

Not the brightest crayon in the box.

Not the brightest bulb.

Etcetera etcetera.

