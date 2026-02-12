BRUTAL Open Letter to Hakeem Jeffries About His Epstein Connections and More a DAMNING (EPIC) Must-READ

Don't you just love it when you come across an awesome post on X that really and truly says everything you want to say to dirty politicians like Hakeem Jeffries? Like this one from Mike Bski:

Dear @RepJeffries,



Well, well, well. Look what the House Oversight Committee dragged in. Document HOUSE_OVERSIGHT_029342, for anyone keeping score at home.



So on May 7, 2013, Lesley Groff -- Jeffrey Epstein's personal secretary and NAMED CO-CONSPIRATOR in his trafficking case… pic.twitter.com/gAH0DqBJrq — mike bski (@BskiMike22802) February 12, 2026

We'll let him do most of the 'talking' from here on out:

Post continues:

... -- forwarded an email TO EPSTEIN about YOU. The subject line? "Rising Star." How flattering. Dynamic SRG was pitching you as "Brooklyn's Barack," a "staunch supporter of President Obama," and encouraging Epstein to participate in a DCCC/DSCC fundraising dinner with Obama himself. Let me make sure I have this straight. A lobbying firm was actively connecting YOU to a man who was running a child sex trafficking operation, and his indicted co-conspirator was the one making the introduction. And you want us to believe you had NO IDEA who Jeffrey Epstein was or what he was about? That dog will not hunt, Hakeem.

Nope, that dog WILL NOT hunt.

Keep going.

Here is where it gets REAL interesting. Obama's own White House Counsel, Kathryn Ruemmler, had MULTIPLE documented email exchanges with Epstein, met with him on numerous occasions, and participated in his PR strategy sessions. Epstein even told Ruemmler to "talk to your boss" -- widely understood to mean Obama himself. So your party's inner circle was neck-deep in Epstein connections while you were being served up to him as the next big thing. The whole operation is dumber than a screen door on a submarine, but somehow nobody noticed. You have spent years demanding Epstein file releases to embarrass Trump. Your party released THREE carefully selected emails, redacted Virginia Giuffre's name to make it look sinister, and the Republicans responded by dumping 20,000. And what did we learn? Giuffre -- under oath -- said Trump NEVER acted inappropriately toward her. SEVEN Epstein survivors went on ABC News and confirmed ZERO impropriety from Trump. Meanwhile, YOUR name is sitting in Epstein's inbox courtesy of his trafficking co-conspirator.

Yup, Jeffries' name is in those docs.

Quinn's Law number 2 could not be more on point: "If you want to know what liberals are up to, pay attention to what they accuse conservatives of doing." You screamed about Trump and Epstein for years. Turns out the call was coming from inside the house. And Quinn's Law number 7: "It is different when you are a Democrat; things conservatives are condemned for are merely resume enhancements for liberal Democrats." Apparently, being promoted to a convicted child trafficker is just networking when you have a D next to your name. You endorsed a socialist running for NYC mayor because you were terrified he would primary you. You held the government hostage for 40-plus days during the Schumer Shutdown over ACA subsidies that YOUR OWN PARTY voted to make temporary. You called a clean CR -- the EXACT same format Democrats supported 29 out of 30 times since 2017 -- a "partisan Republican spending bill." Your elevator clearly does not reach the top floor on that one.

Hakeem put himself before and above his constituents ... let's not pretend any of us is at all surprised by this.

The Democrat Party has needed an underclass to maintain power since the antebellum South. You traded plantations for projects, chains for welfare checks, and overseers for social workers. And now we find out your party was also trading rising political stars with a child sex trafficker. Same exploitation, different century. Resign, Hakeem. You were gift-wrapped and delivered to Jeffrey Epstein by his own criminal accomplice, and you have the nerve to lecture the rest of us about accountability. The lights are on but nobody is home. But what do I know, I am only someone who actually reads House Oversight documents instead of hoping nobody else does.

And boom goes the dynamite. In fact, it boomed, stopped booming, and then boomed a second time.

What HE said, all of it.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

