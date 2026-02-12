We've Seen Some CUH-RA-ZEE Voter ID Lies from Dems But THIS One from...
'Getting Your ID for Dummies' Post ENDS Every Despicable Lie Democrats Have Told About Getting an ID

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on February 12, 2026
Twitchy

You'd think if Democrats really cared about people being able to vote in November, they'd spend more time telling their constituents how easy it is to get an ID instead of filling their heads with fear and lies. Of course, we know why they're trying to terrify people; if voters have to prove who they are and that they are legally allowed to vote in this country, Democrats stand to lose a great deal.

Otherwise, why fight it?

Especially when it's this easy to get what you need if you don't have it:

Post continues:

... MARRIAGE CERTIFICATE or DIVORCE DECREE… contact the courthouse that issued the certificate/decree, and request a copy.
Problem solved.

•If you are a NATURALIZED citizen, and don’t have your certificate, apply for a new one.  
Problem solved.

None of these will take more than 9 months to receive.

Anyone who can’t cast a vote come the midterms is because they’re either:
•Lazy
•Irresponsible 
•Don’t care enough 
•Poor time management 
•All of the above.

Follow me for tips on how to be a responsible, productive adult.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Funny but true, all true. It really is NOT a big deal to get your paperwork; once you have it, take care of it. Put it somewhere safe, like an adult.

FFS.

============================================================

============================================================

