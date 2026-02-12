We've Seen Some CUH-RA-ZEE Voter ID Lies from Dems But THIS One from...
So Much Suppression! GOP Rep Shows What House Dems Had to Do in...
'Getting Your ID for Dummies' Post ENDS Every Despicable Lie Democrats Have Told...
Barack Obama's Attempt to Sink the SAVE Act Is NOT Going Well (Thanks...
LOOK on Keith Ellison's FACE After Sen. Ron Johnson ENDS Him in VICIOUS...
VIP
About That Axios Report Saying a Year Into Trump's 2nd Term Most Voters...
Hawley Torches MN AG Ellison: 'You Helped Defraud $9B — You Ought to...
'Desperate COW DOOKEY!' Crazy-Eyed Dem’s Claims About Voter ID in Pennsylvania Set off...
Tom Homan Gives a STUNNING Update on What ICE Located in Minnesota (Over...
BRUTAL Open Letter to Hakeem Jeffries About His Epstein Connections and More a...
Never Trump Toad Tries RUNNING (Locks Down) After Nasty Post About John Ekdahl's...
Take a Bow! Percentage of Americans Who Have Trust in Media Nears the...
AYFKM?! ABC News' Headline About Canadian Trans Shooter SO UNBELIEVABLY BAD They Lock...
VIP
Chris Murphy's Posts Are ALWAYS Dumb, but THIS Trump Post Proves He WANTS...

BOOMITY: Scott Jennings Reveals UGLY Truth About Democrats and Voter ID and Abby Phillip Just Can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on February 12, 2026
Meme

Scott Jennings did what he always does on CNN: he made a bunch of uninformed people lose their marbles. This time over Voter ID.

Watch:

Advertisement

Post continues:

JENNINGS: “You think they're dumb, don't you? I think they’re smart enough to figure out how to vote. All week long I’ve heard Democrats use the same argument.”

PHILLIP: “Hold on, most Americans don't have a passport. Many Americans don't have access to their original birth certificate.”

JENNINGS: “Have more faith in rural America. You’re saying people are too stupid to figure out how to vote,” adds Jennings.

He doubled down on this exchange this morning:

Bingo.

Democrats not only think voters are dumb, but they NEED voters to be dumb. If their voters were smart, they'd never vote for a Democrat again.

Phillip tried to call Jennings out on X ... yeah, we grinned evilly as well:

Recommended

Hawley Torches MN AG Ellison: 'You Helped Defraud $9B — You Ought to Be Indicted!' ... It's All on Tape
justmindy
Advertisement

Her stupid post continues:

Married women whose married names aren't on their birth docs would face extra hurdles. Just because you don't care, doesn't mean it isn't a real issue.

It's not an issue, just saying. She continues:

It took 17 years for Real ID (with similar citizenship requirements in some states) to actually be implemented in the US. Do YOU think that's because Americans are "too dumb" to figure it out?  Oh and BTW, according to the SAVE ACT, most Real IDs wouldn't count.

It's WILD how hard they're fighting to keep our elections from being secured. If they cared so much about people of color, women, and rural voters who for whatever reason can't get an ID, you think they'd be working on helping them figure it out, right? Not spending so much time lying about it and trying to scare them.

Almost as if they have an ulterior motive. 

Oh, wait, they do. They all do.

============================================================

Related:

'SIT There and SMIRK!' Sen. Ron Johnson Just ENDS MN AG Keith Ellison in VICIOUS Back and Forth (WATCH)

'Desperate COW DOOKEY!' Crazy-Eyed Dem’s Claims About Voter ID in Pennsylvania Set off HUGE BS Detectors

Advertisement

BRUTAL Open Letter to Hakeem Jeffries About His Epstein Connections and More a DAMNING (EPIC) Must-READ

Never Trump Toad Tries RUNNING (Locks Down) After Nasty Post About John Ekdahl's Death, but X Says NOPE

AYFKM?! ABC News' Headline About Canadian Trans Shooter SO UNBELIEVABLY BAD They Lock Down Replies

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP CNN KENTUCKY SCOTT JENNINGS VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hawley Torches MN AG Ellison: 'You Helped Defraud $9B — You Ought to Be Indicted!' ... It's All on Tape
justmindy
We've Seen Some CUH-RA-ZEE Voter ID Lies from Dems But THIS One from Dem Rep. Hillary Scholten Is a DOOZY
Sam J.
So Much Suppression! GOP Rep Shows What House Dems Had to Do in Order to Vote No on a Photo ID Bill
Doug P.
BRUTAL Open Letter to Hakeem Jeffries About His Epstein Connections and More a DAMNING (EPIC) Must-READ
Sam J.
LOOK on Keith Ellison's FACE After Sen. Ron Johnson ENDS Him in VICIOUS Back and Forth Says It All -WATCH
Sam J.
'Getting Your ID for Dummies' Post ENDS Every Despicable Lie Democrats Have Told About Getting an ID
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hawley Torches MN AG Ellison: 'You Helped Defraud $9B — You Ought to Be Indicted!' ... It's All on Tape justmindy
Advertisement