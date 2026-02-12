BOOMITY: Scott Jennings Reveals UGLY Truth About Democrats and Voter ID and Abby Phillip Just Can't DEAL

Scott Jennings did what he always does on CNN: he made a bunch of uninformed people lose their marbles. This time over Voter ID.

Watch:

🔥 CNN gets HEATED: Scott Jennings accuses host Abby Phillip of “FEAR MONGERING” after she claims rural Americans won’t be able to use voter I.D.



PHILLIP: “There's an argument to be made that red state voters, women, poor white voters…” will struggle to find passports and birth… pic.twitter.com/TlvYK4jqrT — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 12, 2026

Post continues:

JENNINGS: “You think they're dumb, don't you? I think they’re smart enough to figure out how to vote. All week long I’ve heard Democrats use the same argument.”

PHILLIP: “Hold on, most Americans don't have a passport. Many Americans don't have access to their original birth certificate.”

JENNINGS: “Have more faith in rural America. You’re saying people are too stupid to figure out how to vote,” adds Jennings.

He doubled down on this exchange this morning:

This SAVE AMERICA ACT debate has revealed a truth about the Left: they think black voters, married women, and rural voters are too stupid to figure out how to vote. What a wild, condescending argument. pic.twitter.com/RWQgdnxYXw — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 12, 2026

Bingo.

Democrats not only think voters are dumb, but they NEED voters to be dumb. If their voters were smart, they'd never vote for a Democrat again.

Phillip tried to call Jennings out on X ... yeah, we grinned evilly as well:

Here are the facts: the 7 states where 2/3 of Americans don't have a passport. All of them are red states: West Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Yes, that's your home state, Scott.



Married women whose married names aren't on their… https://t.co/H7mv0KkCBa — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) February 12, 2026

Her stupid post continues:

Married women whose married names aren't on their birth docs would face extra hurdles. Just because you don't care, doesn't mean it isn't a real issue.

It's not an issue, just saying. She continues:

It took 17 years for Real ID (with similar citizenship requirements in some states) to actually be implemented in the US. Do YOU think that's because Americans are "too dumb" to figure it out? Oh and BTW, according to the SAVE ACT, most Real IDs wouldn't count.

It's WILD how hard they're fighting to keep our elections from being secured. If they cared so much about people of color, women, and rural voters who for whatever reason can't get an ID, you think they'd be working on helping them figure it out, right? Not spending so much time lying about it and trying to scare them.

Almost as if they have an ulterior motive.

Oh, wait, they do. They all do.

