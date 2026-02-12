BEYOND Stupid! Mollie Hemingway NUKES Ex-CBS Producer for Whining That the Network Isn't LEFTIST Enough

Tim Walz Wants US Taxpayers to Cover the Expenses for What Anti-ICE Mobs...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on February 12, 2026
imgflip

Ever since Bari Weiss took over at CBS, the activists, aka journalists and producers, have had to stop with the performative, leftist virtue-signaling they once called reporting and stick with actual news and facts. It would appear they do not want to go the way of other outlets and are trying to prevent a more unbiased platform for all readers and viewers.

And apparently, that's a bad thing for departing producer, Alicia Hastey, who is leaving, but not before she could put together a mopey, self-righteous, and sorta funny goodbye letter that is backfiring on her.

This isn't an airport, lady, you don't have to announce your departure.

Blah blah blah, we do important work, blah blah blah, it's ok if people call us on our BS because we're more important than others, blah blah blah, Walter Cronkite, blah blah blah, live long and prosper. Ok, so there is no live long and prosper (that would have actually been funny and made her letter less mockable), but you get the point. She doesn't like reporting straight news; she wants to be more agenda-driven, so she's bailing.

Oh well.

But but but ... ORANGE MAN BAD. ORWELL!!!

Real journalism?! THE NERVE.

What an absolute disaster.

