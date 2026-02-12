BEYOND Stupid! Mollie Hemingway NUKES Ex-CBS Producer for Whining That the Network Isn't LEFTIST Enough

Ever since Bari Weiss took over at CBS, the activists, aka journalists and producers, have had to stop with the performative, leftist virtue-signaling they once called reporting and stick with actual news and facts. It would appear they do not want to go the way of other outlets and are trying to prevent a more unbiased platform for all readers and viewers.

And apparently, that's a bad thing for departing producer, Alicia Hastey, who is leaving, but not before she could put together a mopey, self-righteous, and sorta funny goodbye letter that is backfiring on her.

This isn't an airport, lady, you don't have to announce your departure.

NEW: “CBS Evening News” producer Alicia Hastey sends a bombshell farewell note:



Stories are “evaluated not just on their journalistic merit but on whether they conform to a shifting set of ideological expectations.” pic.twitter.com/4orZmbkqRI — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) February 12, 2026

Blah blah blah, we do important work, blah blah blah, it's ok if people call us on our BS because we're more important than others, blah blah blah, Walter Cronkite, blah blah blah, live long and prosper. Ok, so there is no live long and prosper (that would have actually been funny and made her letter less mockable), but you get the point. She doesn't like reporting straight news; she wants to be more agenda-driven, so she's bailing.

Oh well.

You have to be stupid beyond belief, or enslaved to partisan politics, to think Americans didn't notice that journalists always "evaluate stories not on journalistic merit but whether they conform to left-wing ideological expectations." Russia collusion, Kavanaugh, COVID, etc. https://t.co/54TtDfBO56 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 12, 2026

But but but ... ORANGE MAN BAD. ORWELL!!!

If a NEWS producer, writer, and reporter cannot accurately present a news event with just facts then they shouldn't be in the news business, news is not the place for creative or biased writing. https://t.co/OSH6arsIab — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) February 12, 2026

Stories are “evaluated not just on their journalistic merit but on whether they conform to a shifting set of ideological expectations.” No! Surely not! Who could ever have imagined such a thing occurring?! https://t.co/eEt8duMLqE pic.twitter.com/lY1sqaZliw — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) February 12, 2026

Real journalism?! THE NERVE.

If you want to understand how “CBS Evening News” fell to last place in its category after years of decline ratings, please read this unhinged farewell note from its producer. https://t.co/cK2FgEUqhC — Tim Cameron (@TimCameron) February 12, 2026

What an absolute disaster.

