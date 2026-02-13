Sen. Lisa Murkowski's SAVE Act Gaslighting (on STEROIDS!) Torched By the Most Perfect Community Note EVER

Good old Sen. Lisa Murkowski, once again stepping up to the plate to remind us she's not really a Republican and only got her job because her daddy made it possible. Well, that and rank-choice voting, but that's another story.

Advertisement

Murkowski is out and about on her high horse, insisting Republicans are hypocrites to push the SAVE Act.

Take a look:

When Democrats attempted to advance sweeping election reform legislation in 2021, Republicans were unanimous in opposition because it would have federalized elections, something we have long opposed. Now, I’m seeing proposals such as the SAVE Act and MEGA that would effectively… — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) February 10, 2026

Post continues:

... do just that. Once again, I do not support these efforts. Not only does the U.S. Constitution clearly provide states the authority to regulate the "times, places, and manner" of holding federal elections, but one-size-fits-all mandates from Washington, D.C., seldom work in places like Alaska. Election Day is fast approaching. Imposing new federal requirements now, when states are deep into their preparations, would negatively impact election integrity by forcing election officials to scramble to adhere to new policies likely without the necessary resources. Ensuring public trust in our elections is at the core of our democracy, but federal overreach is not how we achieve this.

There's just one big problem with Murkowski's self-righteous, self-serving, virtue-signaling on steroids:

Just gonna leave this here Lisa. https://t.co/tTzNAMV5UY pic.twitter.com/LSTFVUfmlw — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 11, 2026

She voted FOR IT when Democrats tried it in 2021.

Yup.

But you know, she's ALL about ensuring the public trust in our elections.

My God you are an insufferable old hag. Retire before you end up like Diane Feinstein, ffs. — AWFL Disrespector 🇺🇲 (@DidacticaStar) February 10, 2026

So you’ll help the Democrats cheat instead. Ok, RINO, we see you. 😉 pic.twitter.com/nysm7uMCBc — HaydenWells 🇺🇸 (@HaydenWells21) February 10, 2026

Grifter — Sok (@sokv33) February 11, 2026

Not only that, but she's a liar as well.

============================================================

Related:

HILARIOUS Thread of Champagne Socialist Mamdani Bro Throwing TANTRUMS Over Airline Injustices a MUST-Read

'He's a FRAUD': Meteorologist Takes Al Gore's FREAK-OUT Over Trump Admin Overturning Obama Eco Regs APART

WATCH As Keith Ellison Suddenly Realizes He Just Told the TRUTH About Dems and Illegals and Can't Spin It

BEYOND Stupid! Mollie Hemingway NUKES Ex-CBS Producer for Whining That the Network Isn't LEFTIST Enough

Andy Beshear Whining at Ted Cruz for Being 'Mean' Is Just Too Much PATHETIC for Even Me

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.