Sen. Lisa Murkowski's SAVE Act Gaslighting (on STEROIDS!) Torched By the Most Perfect Community Note EVER

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on February 13, 2026
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Good old Sen. Lisa Murkowski, once again stepping up to the plate to remind us she's not really a Republican and only got her job because her daddy made it possible. Well, that and rank-choice voting, but that's another story.

Murkowski is out and about on her high horse, insisting Republicans are hypocrites to push the SAVE Act.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... do just that. Once again, I do not support these efforts. Not only does the U.S. Constitution clearly provide states the authority to regulate the "times, places, and manner" of holding federal elections, but one-size-fits-all mandates from Washington, D.C., seldom work in places like Alaska. 

Election Day is fast approaching. Imposing new federal requirements now, when states are deep into their preparations, would negatively impact election integrity by forcing election officials to scramble to adhere to new policies likely without the necessary resources. Ensuring public trust in our elections is at the core of our democracy, but federal overreach is not how we achieve this.

There's just one big problem with Murkowski's self-righteous, self-serving, virtue-signaling on steroids:

She voted FOR IT when Democrats tried it in 2021.

Yup.

But you know, she's ALL about ensuring the public trust in our elections.

Not only that, but she's a liar as well.

