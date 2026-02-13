'He's a FRAUD': Meteorologist Takes Al Gore's FREAK-OUT Over Trump Admin Overturning Obama Eco Regs APART

Oh good, Al Gore cralwed out from under his bridge to whine about Trump administration changes to a ridiculous Obama Eco-Reg ... said no one, ever.

The Trump Administration is once again trying to deny science and reality – this time, by throwing out the well-established research connecting the climate crisis to public health.



While the Trump Administration can try to ignore the climate crisis, it’s painfully clear that the… — Al Gore (@algore) February 12, 2026

... the climate crisis will not ignore us. Last summer, the US experienced a dozen once-in-1,000-year floods in the span of just three days. In Texas, one of those flooding events killed at least 135 people, including 37 children at summer camp. The Trump Administration’s rollback of the endangerment finding is not only a direct assault on science, knowledge, and public health, it is an insult to the people across the country who are already coping with the disastrous consequences of climate-driven extreme weather events. The decision to revoke the endangerment finding is one of the more egregious examples of the Trump Administration prioritizing fossil fuel profits over American lives.

Blah blah blah blah blah. Remember when this guy got busted for a certain type of massage? We do. He's also the genius who tried to convince everyone that the ice caps would be gone like 20 years ago, and don't even get us started on his polar bear BS.

Meteorologist Chris Martz with the ULTIMATE Gore takedown:

Al Gore is a fraud.



There is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that trace carbon dioxide (CO₂) is in any way a danger to public health. The Obama administration's EPA Endangerment Finding was a politically motivated response to Massachusetts v. EPA (2007).



The Clean Air Act,… https://t.co/kyAmyVxVpF pic.twitter.com/CNulkP8JR3 — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) February 13, 2026

... as written, does not classify CO₂ and other “greenhouse gases” (GHGs) as “air pollutants.” Congress would have to amend the Clean Air Act to do it, but Obama decided to lean on the Chevron Deference (which no longer stands) to force the EPA to “find” evidence that GHGs are a danger to public health. Contrary to what you have been told by charlatans like Al Gore, scientists cannot say for certain whether most, or even all, of the warming observed over the last century and a half has been human-caused or not. This is for two reasons: The measurement of the natural radiation fluxes in and out of Earth's climate system have a larger margin of error than the global energy imbalance imposed by mankind's CO₂ emissions.https://nature.com/articles/ngeo1580 Computer models used to ascribe warming to our emissions are artificially tuned such that CO₂ is the proximate cause. That is, when building their models, climate “scientists” assume Earth's climate system was in a natural state of energy balance before the Industrial Revolution. They set everything to zero and assume nothing else has changed the planet's mean surface temperature since 1850, then jack up the CO₂ until the modeled temperature curve matches the observations, then they say, “See?! CO₂ is the cause of the warming.” But this is circular reasoning because they are trying to prove what they assumed from the outset.

He continues:

Even less compelling, scientists cannot claim with any high level of confidence that global warming—and by extension, CO₂ emissions—are in any meaningful way endangering public health and life on Earth.First, the human condition has never been better than it is today: • Average life expectancy has more than doubled on every continent since the 19th century. • The total number of deaths resulting from weather-related disasters have decreased by >96% since the 1920s; that is despite a six billion-person increase in global population over that time. • Global crop yields have been at all-time record highs in recent years. Anyone who claims that we are facing an “existential crisis” because the planet is a little warmer than it was a century ago is either uninformed OR is lying. No hard data supports that claim. Secondly, there is no scientific justification to relegate CO₂ to a “pollutant.”Recall that the EPA has, up until now, classified CO₂ as pollution because it “contributes to GHG pollution that threatens public health and welfare.”Well, by that standard, then water vapor (H₂O) should also be classified as a pollutant and regulated because, like CO₂, it is a GHG and is also a byproduct of combustion. In fact, vapor is the most abundant and potent GHG since it (a) comprises 1-4% of atmospheric volume (CO₂ is only 0.04%) and (b) it absorbs a wider spectrum of infrared wavelengths than do CO₂ molecules. However, we do not regulate water vapor because water is an essential compound for life on Earth. But, so is CO₂; it is required for photosynthesis, which forms the basis for the food chain on land and in the oceans. At the end of the last glacial maximum 20,000 years ago, atmospheric CO₂ levels were on the order of 180 parts per million (ppm). There is plenty of peer-reviewed evidence suggesting that plants were in fact carbon-starved during this period.

There is a whole lot more to this post, we encourage you to take a gander on X.





