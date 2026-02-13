'He's a FRAUD': Meteorologist Takes Al Gore's FREAK-OUT Over Trump Admin Overturning Obama...
HILARIOUS Thread of Champagne Socialist Mamdani Bro Throwing TANTRUMS Over Airline Injustices a MUST-Read

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on February 13, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Jon Levine seems to be working overtime, taking apart Zohran Mamdani's inner political circles. It's fascinating to see the horrible people Mamdani has chosen to surround himself with, and by fascinating, we mean pathetic and predictable.

Take, for example, Mathis E. Roy Vigne, who seems to think he's so important he can act like a dbag every time he flies.

Man, socialists suck.

Read:

This is a hoot.

Post continues:

... "they did not like my face."

Aww, yes, the racist claim. Typical.

Keep going.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh no! Not wellness kits!

What a wick with a D.

Socialists.

You know, we could see this with one or even two flights because air transportation is lacking these days. But when you're a person who complains about an a-hole in every situation, that usually means you're the a-hole.

Ugh, COVID-Nazis are the worst.

Yup, socialists are jerks.

But you knew that.

