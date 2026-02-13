HILARIOUS Thread of Champagne Socialist Mamdani Bro Throwing TANTRUMS Over Airline Injustices a MUST-Read

Jon Levine seems to be working overtime, taking apart Zohran Mamdani's inner political circles. It's fascinating to see the horrible people Mamdani has chosen to surround himself with, and by fascinating, we mean pathetic and predictable.

Take, for example, Mathis E. Roy Vigne, who seems to think he's so important he can act like a dbag every time he flies.

Man, socialists suck.

Read:

NEW from me



I am now going to post a series of X posts from Mathis E. Roy Vigne — a Democratic Socialist and advance man for Zohran Mamdani complaining about airline service



Please keep your seatbelt fastened pic.twitter.com/YworGVpSzr — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 12, 2026

This is a hoot.

After taking a Business Class flight on American Airlines Mathis E. Roy Vigne — an advance man for Zohran Mamdani and Democratic Socialist had this public meltdown at being directed to an insufficiently luxurious airport lounge and said he was targeted because "they did not like… pic.twitter.com/qUcmSzalRn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 12, 2026

Post continues:

... "they did not like my face."

Aww, yes, the racist claim. Typical.

Keep going.

In 2020 Mathis E. Roy Vigne — an advance man for Zohran Mamdani and Democratic Socialist told Air France he was "disgusted" and "outraged" at being downgraded from Business Class to economy and called their staff "rude" pic.twitter.com/pcg14xhZgj — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 12, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Mathis E. Roy Vigne — an advance man for Zohran Mamdani and Democratic Socialist complained in 2020 to Aer Lingus about having a flight that was too crowded and not providing wellness kits. pic.twitter.com/xKknvnKMgz — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 12, 2026

Oh no! Not wellness kits!

During a Qatar Airways flight in 2021 Mathis E. Roy Vigne — an advance man for Zohran Mamdani and Democratic Socialist complained the airline did not force the woman next to him to wear a mask pic.twitter.com/3v3SmYgO9E — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 12, 2026

What a wick with a D.

Mathis E. Roy Vigne — an advance man for Zohran Mamdani and Democratic Socialist — has "numerous bank accounts" — which he also complains about pic.twitter.com/wPxgTdWI9N — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 12, 2026

Socialists.

Mathis E. Roy Vigne — an advance man for Zohran Mamdani and Democratic Socialist publicly complained about Swiss Air not finishing its beverage service calling the flight "painful"



"You only get one chance at a good 1st impression." pic.twitter.com/died5IOeM5 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 12, 2026

You know, we could see this with one or even two flights because air transportation is lacking these days. But when you're a person who complains about an a-hole in every situation, that usually means you're the a-hole.

Mathis E. Roy Vigne — an advance man for Zohran Mamdani and Democratic Socialist attacked the Paris airport for allowing too many people to wear COVID masks improperly and complained boarding areas were too crowded pic.twitter.com/GIjxp0y3xK — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 12, 2026

Ugh, COVID-Nazis are the worst.

Mathis E. Roy Vigne — an advance man for Zohran Mamdani and Democratic Socialist attacked Delta because the premium select seats he paid for were insufficient pic.twitter.com/WLxgF3Jlni — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 12, 2026

Yup, socialists are jerks.

But you knew that.

