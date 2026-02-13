BRO, That's NOT How It Works: Jessica Reidl's Tantrum Over Women's Birth Certificates...
Free Stuff Isn't FREE? WHO KNEW?! Zohran Mamdani Reverses Course on Yet ANOTHER of His Campaign Promises

Sam J. | 1:40 PM on February 13, 2026
Zohran Mamdani made a lot of promises to the people of New York City about how much free stuff would be coming their way if they only elected him as their mayor.

Communists lie.

You'd think people would perhaps know better by now that you can't believe a Commie but here we are, and Mamdani is mayor of the biggest city in America.

He's also walking his promises back.

From The Post Millennial:

Mamdani, during his campaign, had promised to expand the voucher program, but in a news conference on Wednesday, he suggested that the expansion of the program is too costly as the city is facing a budget deficit over two years that is around $7 billion.

His administration is now negotiating with activists to settle a lawsuit that sought to force the expansion of the program. The move may stir tensions between himself and his base of support from those in the Democratic Socialists of America, the organization he is also a part of.

Spokesman for Mamdani Joe Calvello said that City Hall is “aiming to prevent homelessness while delivering a budget that is responsible and sustainable." However, left-wing city councilwoman Tiffany Caban brought into question Mamdani's reversal.

“We passed the bills at the size and scale that they were needed to address the crisis that we’re facing, and that is going to save us money in the long term,” Caban said. “Yes, it’s expensive. It’s also going to make our city safer and healthier.”

They are beyond clueless and in way over their heads.

Don't it, though?

Ok, we giggled too.

