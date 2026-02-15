Reid Hoffman's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad month continues to get worse. Perhaps if he would stop trying to pick fights with Elon Musk that wouldn't be the case.

What he's implying here can't be smart, right?

Defamation anyone?

The FBI cleared me. You on the other hand… https://t.co/OdtO347Vas — Reid Hoffman (@reidhoffman) February 14, 2026

Did they, though, Reid? Per the Community Note on his post, no official public clearance has been found.

So, eh.

Enter DataRepublican:

Hello Mr. Hoffman,



Your wording that “FBI cleared me” as opposed to “I’ve got a clear conscience” did not go unnoticed.



To that end…. Guess what?



Have you been following all those OpenClaw posts on social media and what a game changer it is?



Yeah, I’ve been relatively quiet… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 14, 2026

Post continues:

... not for lack of effort, but because I’ve been hard at work automating myself using OpenClaw. Not for the boring (and socially risky) use cases of social media or email monitoring. No, I set to build a full-fledged research assistant that has access to FEC records, 990s, and has a strict entity resolution pipeline. Every question I ask it, it gets smarter because it automatically rolls in its own discoveries to the various graph databases it has. One of the problems in tracking money flows is that the same funders have multiple pass-through sources. Which means that any given nonprofit will often have an intractable money flow graph with thousands of nodes. So naturally… one of the first things I did with OpenClaw was to identify root funder philanthropies and group them. This was a completely unsupervised process. That grouping alone eliminated 80%+ of edge/node traversals because the big families love obscuring their own trails. Just look at how many foundations Pierre Omidyar owns. And wouldn’t you know it? OpenClaw identifies YOU among one of the 30-ish root funding mega-rich families ruining this country. Exact report: • Aphorism Foundation (EIN 46-4347021) — $68M across 51 grants (2022-2023). His and Michelle Yee's main charitable vehicle. Top recipients: Stanford ($10M), New America Foundation ($4.2M), Chan Zuckerberg Biohub ($4M), MIT ($1.8M), Harvard ($1.5M) • Apercen Partners LLC (EIN 83-1589303 / 83-3181719) — Two c4 entities, $1.85M out. President/Chair. Recipients: • Rapid Resist Action ($755K) — anti-Trump rapid response • IPI Action Fund ($500K)• VoteAmerica ($250K) • VoteAmerica ($250K) • Catalist ($200K) — Democratic voter data firm • Grab Your Wallet ($100K) — Trump boycott org • More Perfect Union Action ($45K)BOARD SEATS: • Lever for Change (EIN 83-3044655) — MacArthur Foundation affiliate, $20M budget. Director 2020-2023• Kiva — microfinance platform (board member) • Endeavor Global — entrepreneur network • B Lab — B Corp certifier (also gets $1M from Aphorism) KEY GRANTEES WORTH NOTING: • New America Foundation — $4.2M. Major think tank, Google-linked • Center of Complex Interventions — $3.2M. Behavioral research • UBI Charitable — $1M. Universal basic income advocacy• Cortico — $1M. "Constructive dialogue" / media narrative tech• Mercatus Center — $360K. Libertarian-leaning (George Mason) • Players Philanthropy Fund — $1M. Fiscal sponsor (like Tides) • Aspen Institute UK — $307K Sooooo…. If all this is right… then..: You’re adjacent to the powers that be which have been in control of the entire Western world for a century, and thus are responsible for its failure. You don’t get to squirm your≠ way out of this.

Booyah.

So much dark money, so little time.

