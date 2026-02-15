WTAF?! Chris Murphy Gets the SMACKDOWN He Deserves for Making DEMENTED Claim About ICE and Children

We've asked what is wrong with this guy so many times before ... but you know what, considering how 'wrong' Chris Murphy is, we'll likely be asking this question a lot for a long time to come.

Unless, of course, Connecticut figures out they should stop voting for this mouth-breather from New York.

Ahem.

Seriously, did he think people would believe this nonsense? Hunting children?

C'mon.

This is what ICE does every day. Hunt little kids who are here legally. They get sent to a place called the “baby jail” in Texas. Very little of it ends up on video like this. But it’s routine. And disgusting. https://t.co/AoMLDvZcSx — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 15, 2026

Sure, the brain-dead, emotionally thin-skinned turnips who vote Democrat will shake their tiny rage-fists about this, but he's not fooling anyone else.

Who told the kids to run, you odeous turd? Who intentionally scared them, told them to run and then filmed them for exactly this propaganda dissemination? — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) February 15, 2026

It's all theatrics with Democrats because they can't run on reality.

I’m not sure Murphy is a human being. Possibly a new species of reptile? — Lorenzo Ferraris (@turningabout) February 15, 2026

He's definitely cold blooded.

Hey, how’s the wife? — Sede O'Vacante (@BassettoDee) February 15, 2026

Considering we all know he left his wife and kids for his new girlfriend ... ouch.

The truth, this happened in Lindenwold, NJ.



Look what illegal aliens ICE picked up in Lindenwold. A child molester and another in possession of a weapon.@ChrisMurphyCT are you fond of child molesters? Are they better off on the streets in NJ around these kids? pic.twitter.com/N9jEAnO965 — AmericanCincinnatus (@Cincinnatus_GW) February 15, 2026

They never want to talk about the truth because the truth doesn't help their narrative. So, they make this crap up ... over and over again.

