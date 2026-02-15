VIP
I Spent My Weekend Arguing With Sarah (Tim) McBride Supporters and All I...
WATCH Faces of Germans As Gavin Newsom Compares America's National Guard to Nazi...
Obama: Aliens Are Real (WATCH)
Take the L! Meteorologist BODIES a Frothy-Mouthed Keith Olbermann in BRUTAL Back and...
'You DON'T Get to SQUIRM Your Way Out of This': DataRepublican SHREDS Reid...
DELISH Schadenfreude: Eric Swalwell RAGES After Bill He SIGNED Puts Him and Other...
VIP
Peter Baker TRIPS on Old Post While Clutching Pearls Over State Dept. Nominee...
VIP
A Shaken Democrat Party Dusts the Cobwebs Off Nancy Pelosi to Stir Up...
VIP
Daily Beast Breaking News Intern: Pete Hegseth Targets Rite of Passage for Young...
CBS Austin: Teen Says She Was Threatened With a Taser During Anti-ICE Walkout
Karen Files Report With CPS After Turning Point USA Holds a Recruiting Event...
US Border Patrol Has a Valentine's Day Post GUARANTEED to Trigger the Loony...
Fat Dork Is New Leftist Hero for Taking a Swing at Classmate Holding...
WaPo’s Review of Video Appears to Contradict Indictment’s Claims About Don Lemon’s Actions

WTAF?! Chris Murphy Gets the SMACKDOWN He Deserves for Making DEMENTED Claim About ICE and Children

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on February 15, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We've asked what is wrong with this guy so many times before ... but you know what, considering how 'wrong' Chris Murphy is, we'll likely be asking this question a lot for a long time to come.

Advertisement

Unless, of course, Connecticut figures out they should stop voting for this mouth-breather from New York.

Ahem.

Seriously, did he think people would believe this nonsense? Hunting children?

C'mon.

Sure, the brain-dead, emotionally thin-skinned turnips who vote Democrat will shake their tiny rage-fists about this, but he's not fooling anyone else. 

It's all theatrics with Democrats because they can't run on reality.

He's definitely cold blooded.

Considering we all know he left his wife and kids for his new girlfriend ... ouch.

Recommended

Take the L! Meteorologist BODIES a Frothy-Mouthed Keith Olbermann in BRUTAL Back and Forth About Al Gore
Sam J.
Advertisement

They never want to talk about the truth because the truth doesn't help their narrative. So, they make this crap up ... over and over again.

============================================================

Related:

'You DON'T Get to SQUIRM Your Way Out of This': DataRepublican SHREDS Reid Hoffman With BRUTAL Receipt

DELISH Schadenfreude: Eric Swalwell RAGES After Bill He SIGNED Puts Him and Other Dems in Epstein Files

Peter Baker TRIPS on Old Post While Clutching Pearls Over State Dept. Nominee Being HONEST About Racism

*SNORT* Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan Shares Her 'Tribe Name' and LOL Its Meaning Is NOT Exactly Complimentary

Free Stuff Isn't FREE? WHO KNEW?! Zohran Mamdani Reverses Course on Yet ANOTHER of His Campaign Promises

WHOA. Bad Timing?! Pramila Jayapal Shares Her Shiny New Trans Bill of Rights on the WORST Day Possible

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Take the L! Meteorologist BODIES a Frothy-Mouthed Keith Olbermann in BRUTAL Back and Forth About Al Gore
Sam J.
'You DON'T Get to SQUIRM Your Way Out of This': DataRepublican SHREDS Reid Hoffman With BRUTAL Receipt
Sam J.
DELISH Schadenfreude: Eric Swalwell RAGES After Bill He SIGNED Puts Him and Other Dems in Epstein Files
Sam J.
WATCH Faces of Germans As Gavin Newsom Compares America's National Guard to Nazi Stormtroopers (Video)
Sam J.
Fat Dork Is New Leftist Hero for Taking a Swing at Classmate Holding a Pro-ICE Sign
Brett T.
Obama: Aliens Are Real (WATCH)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Take the L! Meteorologist BODIES a Frothy-Mouthed Keith Olbermann in BRUTAL Back and Forth About Al Gore Sam J.
Advertisement