WaPo’s Review of Video Appears to Contradict Indictment’s Claims About Don Lemon’s Actions

Take the L! Meteorologist BODIES a Frothy-Mouthed Keith Olbermann in BRUTAL Back and Forth About Al Gore

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on February 15, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Al Gore continues to lie and grift acout climate change.

We get it, it's all the man has, but c'mon ... the only people who still listen to and believe Gore are so brain-washed and lost they probably need a reminder about when to breathe in and when to breathe out.

Watch this nonsense:

Meteorologist Chris Martz called Gore out:

Yeah, grandpa.

Now, for whatever reason, this infuriated nutbag Keith Olbermann who thought it was smart to chime in:

Thinking the 'grandpa' bit resonated with Olbermann even though he has no grandchildren.

Martz replied:

He continued:

'You DON'T Get to SQUIRM Your Way Out of This': DataRepublican SHREDS Reid Hoffman With BRUTAL Receipt
Sam J.
Post continues:

... unprofessionalism.

I am a young, vibrant 23-year-old and I have my whole life ahead of me.You, on the other hand, are a 67-year-old, single, childless, miserable old man that nobody wants to be around, and nobody will remember 50 years from now.

Damn, son.

And that's that.

============================================================

Tags:

