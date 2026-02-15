Take the L! Meteorologist BODIES a Frothy-Mouthed Keith Olbermann in BRUTAL Back and Forth About Al Gore

Al Gore continues to lie and grift acout climate change.

We get it, it's all the man has, but c'mon ... the only people who still listen to and believe Gore are so brain-washed and lost they probably need a reminder about when to breathe in and when to breathe out.

Advertisement

Watch this nonsense:

Al Gore: "This climate crisis is continuing to get much worse."



"Mother Nature is staging an intervention."



"We don't have much time left to wake up and start taking action."



"Our very civilisation is at stake." 🤡 pic.twitter.com/G7zmXzIgtP — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) February 14, 2026

Meteorologist Chris Martz called Gore out:

Al Gore has been saying this for 40 years.



It’s time to give up the grift, grandpa. https://t.co/0mn3CIOgNL — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) February 14, 2026

Yeah, grandpa.

Now, for whatever reason, this infuriated nutbag Keith Olbermann who thought it was smart to chime in:

So let's see. You do the weather and you think you're an expert on how the atmosphere changes over thousands of years. Or dozens



You're an imbecile. STFU, child, and remember that if we listen to you, when you're "Granpa" you'll get to watch your grandchildren suffocate — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 14, 2026

Thinking the 'grandpa' bit resonated with Olbermann even though he has no grandchildren.

Martz replied:

Meteorologists study the atmosphere.



That is why we are called “atmospheric scientists.”



Climate is long-term weather.



You’ll be long gone and buried beneath six feet of dirt before I’m a grandpa, old man.



Calm down and collect yourself. You are utterly embarrassing. 😭 — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) February 14, 2026

He continued:

Keith, I am a meteorologist.



That means I study the atmosphere. We don’t just point at a green screen and say “It gonna rain.”



You, on the other hand, are a washed-up, irrelevant sports “journalist” who has been fired from nearly every job you ever had because of your… https://t.co/dKVUmUzW6u — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) February 14, 2026

Post continues:

... unprofessionalism. I am a young, vibrant 23-year-old and I have my whole life ahead of me.You, on the other hand, are a 67-year-old, single, childless, miserable old man that nobody wants to be around, and nobody will remember 50 years from now.

Damn, son.

And that's that.

============================================================

Related:

WTAF?! Chris Murphy Gets the SMACKDOWN He Deserves for Making DEMENTED Claim About ICE and Children

'You DON'T Get to SQUIRM Your Way Out of This': DataRepublican SHREDS Reid Hoffman With BRUTAL Receipt

DELISH Schadenfreude: Eric Swalwell RAGES After Bill He SIGNED Puts Him and Other Dems in Epstein Files

Peter Baker TRIPS on Old Post While Clutching Pearls Over State Dept. Nominee Being HONEST About Racism

*SNORT* Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan Shares Her 'Tribe Name' and LOL Its Meaning Is NOT Exactly Complimentary

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.