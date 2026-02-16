Byron York Spots Dems in Munich Fighting Billionaires and the Oligarchy in Their...
Cringe Democrat Tries Writing Snarky Poem for Kristi Noem and WOOF, Was That...
DAAAMN: WATCH Hillary's Face As Czech Deputy PM Macinka Shuts Her DOWN in...
Jake Tapper Cited Voter ID Polling to Chuck Schumer and the Pause Could...
You Can Literally SEE When AOC Short-Circuits Mid-Rant Explaining to Germans How Whiteness...
DHS Thanks Hillary Clinton for Finally Sounding More Like Trump on Immigration and...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
'Brand' New White Candace Owens Joins The Grift
Bad News: The Silence of the Lambs Has Been Canceled
Have Some Dignity: Fetterman Calls Out Dems and the Left Just Can't Deal
Lily Tang Williams Shares With Us Memories of Valentine’s Day in Mao’s Communist...
Leo The Turtle Escaping Fire Has Twitter All Ablaze
The Small Business Administration Plugs Entrepreneurship Week
Master of Projection: Obama Says Democrats Have It Hard Since They’re Not Mean...

Aww! Stephen King Is TIRED of Progs Being Demonized As Lunatic Leftists and WOOF, That's a LOTTA Backfire

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on February 16, 2026

Very tired of progressives acting like lunatic leftists.

Just sayin'.

Stephen King, on the other hand, is tired of being DEMONIZED as a lunatic leftist, and he says he's not.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man, our sides.

While King isn't the brightest crayon in the box, even he had ot know this wasn't going to go over very well for him, right?

OOF.

And this right here, is the truth.

Ain't that the truth?

============================================================

