Aww! Stephen King Is TIRED of Progs Being Demonized As Lunatic Leftists and WOOF, That's a LOTTA Backfire

Very tired of progressives acting like lunatic leftists.

Just sayin'.

Stephen King, on the other hand, is tired of being DEMONIZED as a lunatic leftist, and he says he's not.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man, our sides.

Very tired of progressives being demonized as "lunatic leftists." We're not. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 15, 2026

While King isn't the brightest crayon in the box, even he had ot know this wasn't going to go over very well for him, right?

This you, when Charlie Kirk was murdered? pic.twitter.com/Erv0K2u8Sj — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 15, 2026

OK, how about "Mentally Ill Marxists"?



Does that work better for you Stevie? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 15, 2026

You lunatics are using organized street violence to thwart ordinary immigration enforcement. To keep illegals in America after allowing them to invade. You are lunatics. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) February 16, 2026

Any daylight that used to exist there got stamped out a long time ago and vanished completely at least ten years ago. — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) February 15, 2026

Fair enough. Let's test that.

What is a woman, Stephen? — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) February 15, 2026

OOF.

I've been a liberal since college. My views have only changed to become more liberal. However, the loonies have moved so far left that now I'm a conservative. People like me are the ones being demonized by the lunatic left. pic.twitter.com/6xVsYNXQra — Profile 1776 🖍 🇺🇲 (@From_1776) February 16, 2026

And this right here, is the truth.

It seems like lunatics were in charge of healthcare when I was a teenager I need of help and doctors poisoned me with testosterone and cut my breasts off. — Prisha Mosley🦎 (@PrishaMosley) February 15, 2026

Which part?



“Leftists”? Yes.



“Lunatic”? That’s a judgement call. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 15, 2026

The country is very tired of you being lunatics — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) February 15, 2026

Ain't that the truth?

