DAAAMN: WATCH Hillary's Face As Czech Deputy PM Macinka Shuts Her DOWN in Heated Back and Forth on Gender

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on February 16, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

We're not entirely sure why Hillary Clinton is in Germany embarrassing our country, but here we are.

Luckily, other people in other countries find her as annoying and off-putting as we do.

This back and forth with her and Czech Deputy PM Petr Macinka is truly one of a kind ... and she ain't gonna like it.

Watch:

Post continues:

CLINTON: "Which gender? Women having their rights?"...

MACINKA: "I think there are two genders..."

CLINTON: "How about half of us, can we have our rights?"...

MACINKA: "I think there is male and female and the rest, probably, is a social construct. This is something that went too far."

CLINTON: "But does that justify selling out the people of Ukraine, who are on the front lines, dying to save their freedom — and their two genders if that's what you're worried about."

MACINKA: "Can I please finish my point? I'm sorry that it makes you nervous."

HA HA HA HA HA

This is so bada*s.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Heh. Too bad, indeed.

