DAAAMN: WATCH Hillary's Face As Czech Deputy PM Macinka Shuts Her DOWN in Heated Back and Forth on Gender

We're not entirely sure why Hillary Clinton is in Germany embarrassing our country, but here we are.

Luckily, other people in other countries find her as annoying and off-putting as we do.

This back and forth with her and Czech Deputy PM Petr Macinka is truly one of a kind ... and she ain't gonna like it.

Watch:

REALITY CZECH: Hillary Clinton clashes with Czech Deputy PM Petr Macinka after he says President Trump reacted to policies that went "too far."



MACINKA: "We saw the woke revolution. I don't agree with the gender revolution, the climate alarmism..."



CLINTON: "Which gender? Women… pic.twitter.com/bCCYKXqvWa — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 15, 2026

Post continues:

CLINTON: "Which gender? Women having their rights?"... MACINKA: "I think there are two genders..." CLINTON: "How about half of us, can we have our rights?"... MACINKA: "I think there is male and female and the rest, probably, is a social construct. This is something that went too far." CLINTON: "But does that justify selling out the people of Ukraine, who are on the front lines, dying to save their freedom — and their two genders if that's what you're worried about." MACINKA: "Can I please finish my point? I'm sorry that it makes you nervous."

HA HA HA HA HA

This is so bada*s.

America’s ex-wife — Matt Richardson (@greenkayak73) February 16, 2026

At this point in her life @HillaryClinton is nothing more than a cranky old lady and she’s lost all credibility, we all know that she destroyed her hotel room that night in November 2016 having a temper tantrum. — Bill Hinds (@billhinds302) February 16, 2026

Hero for the day. Thank you Macinka for laughing right in the Witches face. Too bad he did not have a pail of water.💦 pic.twitter.com/XfePdclZAB — Lisa (@lalalainsd) February 16, 2026

Heh. Too bad, indeed.

