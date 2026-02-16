John Harwood Comes UNGLUED in White Supremacist Rant After Eric Schmitt Gets BRUTALLY Honest About Obama

Barack Obama was the most divisive president in modern American history.

It's true.

Heck, Eric Schmitt agrees with us (and everyone else who isn't a complete maroon who still hasn't figured out how poisonous Obama was for this country):

See? Bingo. Spot-on. What HE said.

Obama was a terrible president in many, many ways, from treating half the country like they were his enemy, to droning innocent people at weddings, to instituting his catch and release illegals program ... the guy was a disaster.

And John Harwood can't deal with the truth:

Barack Obama felt "divisive" to white supremacists because he's black



it outraged them that he was President of the United States



drove them insane https://t.co/sIJ7BEIS0a — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 15, 2026

White supremacists.

Really, John?

Bro.

Yeah, I’m sure it had nothing to with him saying half the country was bitter because they cling to guns and religion or suing nuns over birth control or sending pallets of cash to mullahs or passing terrible health care legislation the public fiercely opposed or… https://t.co/fi9HS93lIh — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 16, 2026

In other words, you didn't need to be racist to know that Obama was a divisive, smarmy, corrupt, a-hole who set us back decades in race relations and a plethora of other areas. It's no coincidence that we weren't nearly this divided before 2008; heck, we were incredibly united after 2001. But somehow, our mean ol' racist country elected a black man ... and if we disagreed with him, we were apparently white supremacists.

Man, we are so glad he's not president anymore...

