No, YOU Get Out: Palestinian Activist Nerdeen Kiswani Learns the HARD WAY That Americans Love Our Dogs

In what might be the most tone-deaf take on man's best friend since Cruella de Vil, Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani took to X to celebrate NYC 'coming to Islam' by declaring dogs 'unclean' and unfit as indoor pets.

Advertisement

Kiswani later backpedaled, insisting it was all a 'joke' about sidewalk messes.

Sure, Nerdeen—tell that to the dog lovers who aren't laughing.

Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean. — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) February 12, 2026

asdfdsf

Lmao at the Zionists frothing at the mouth at this, thinking they’re doing something. It’s obviously a joke I don’t care if you have a dog, I do care if your dog is sh**ting everywhere and you’re not cleaning it. — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) February 13, 2026

Because only Zionists care about their dogs.

What a horrific woman.

Also clearly trying to weigh in on an issue unaware of the current nyc discourse where we’re collectively (jokingly) hating on dogs given all the visible dog s**t in the unmelted snow lmao — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) February 13, 2026

Whose fault is it that there's dog feces in the snow, Nerdeen? Think HARD.

This is funny because you aren't ready for the backlash you'll get from messing with people's dogs.

I assume you're trolling, but the response you've seen from all the other shit is comparatively nothing.

Let me assure you that people like their dogs more than you. By a very… — GGross (@GrossSeven) February 13, 2026

She had no idea what was coming ...

You really have your finger on the pulse — Westchester Mom (@WNYOpenSchools) February 13, 2026

Screw you. — Gryphius (@GryphiusEitel) February 13, 2026

@NerdeenKiswani…



NYC will remain a city for ALL people, REGARDLESS of their religious affiliation, or lack thereof.



And the dogs will stay, BELIEVE THAT.



You of course, and your hate mongering…are welcome to leave.



Am Yisrael Chai sweetheart 😉🤘🏻🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/htE7zG06yv — David Draiman 🟦🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) February 13, 2026

It’s funny that you say that because my dog JUST said to me “Nerdeen definitely has a place in society, but my religion says she’s unclean so she should live outside” pic.twitter.com/HyWfv3Jnru — Amelia Adams (@neuroticjewgay) February 12, 2026

That's funny, this editor's dog just said the same thing. Crazy.

Come for our dogs, see what happens…. — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) February 13, 2026

If dogs don't belong in NYC, then why are you still there? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 13, 2026

And fin.

============================================================

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.