No, YOU Get Out: Palestinian Activist Nerdeen Kiswani Learns the HARD WAY That Americans Love Our Dogs

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on February 16, 2026

In what might be the most tone-deaf take on man's best friend since Cruella de Vil, Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani took to X to celebrate NYC 'coming to Islam' by declaring dogs 'unclean' and unfit as indoor pets. 

Kiswani later backpedaled, insisting it was all a 'joke' about sidewalk messes. 

Sure, Nerdeen—tell that to the dog lovers who aren't laughing.

asdfdsf

Because only Zionists care about their dogs.

What a horrific woman.

Whose fault is it that there's dog feces in the snow, Nerdeen? Think HARD.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
She had no idea what was coming ... 

That's funny, this editor's dog just said the same thing. Crazy.

And fin.

============================================================

============================================================

